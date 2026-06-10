Nigeria’s economic future depends on capital inflows, innovation, and productive enterprise

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 June 2026:

Nigeria’s vice president Senator Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria’s ambition of building a one-trillion-dollar economy is driven by enterprise, investment, and coordinated reforms across all levels of government.

He particularly identified Lagos State as the clearest demonstration of how subnational leadership can accelerate national economic transformation.

Speaking on Monday when he declared open the Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Vice President said the country’s economic future depends on creating conditions that allow capital, innovation, and productive enterprise to thrive.

Addressing an audience of policymakers, global investors, entrepreneurs, development institutions, and business leaders, VP Shettima said Lagos has continued to distinguish itself as Nigeria’s foremost economic gateway and one of Africa’s most influential centres for commerce and investment.