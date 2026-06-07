Antigua and Barbuda constituency boundaries must be urgently reviewed, says Commonwealth Observer Group final report

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 07 June 2026:

The Commonwealth Observer Group to the 30 April 2026 general elections in Antigua and Barbuda has released its final report, calling for urgent reform of constituency boundaries while commending the overall peaceful and transparent conduct of the polls.

The Group reiterated concerns first raised by the 2023 Commonwealth Observer Group regarding constituency boundary delineation, noting that electoral boundaries have remained largely unchanged since 1984 despite significant demographic change.

It warned that disparities in voter numbers across constituencies risk undermining the principle of equal suffrage and could affect public confidence in the electoral process.

The Group recommended that the government urgently empower the Boundaries Commission to undertake an independent, data-driven redistribution of seats based on the 2022 to 2025 census data.

It stressed that the process should be conducted free from political influence to ensure fairness and uphold the principle of one person, one vote.

The Observer Group was constituted by Commonwealth Secretary-General the Hon Shirley Botchwey following an invitation from the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

The mission, led by Hon Pelonomi Venson, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Botswana, comprised four eminent persons from across the Commonwealth.

During its mission, the Group found that the elections were conducted in a peaceful, orderly and transparent manner.

Polling procedures were generally followed and election officials carried out their duties professionally.

The Group also commended the role played by voters, political parties, the police and the media in supporting a credible electoral process. These observations were reflected in the preliminary statement issued on 1 May 2026.

Secretary-General Botchwey has shared the report with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission, political parties and other stakeholders. She said:

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the observers for completing and presenting this report in a timely manner. The work undertaken throughout the mission and in producing this report has been thorough and thoughtful, and it is greatly appreciated.

“As Antigua and Barbuda prepares to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the findings of this report provide an important assessment of the electoral process and the wider democratic context. They will help bolster the credentials of the country with respect to upholding Commonwealth values, while informing our continued engagement with stakeholders.”

Read the full report:

Antigua and Barbuda General Elections, 30 April 2026 | Commonwealth

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Antigua and Barbuda constituency boundaries must be urgently reviewed, says Commonwealth Observer Group final report | Commonwealth