Injustice uncovered – Sierra Leone’s Auditor General silenced by government

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 July 2024:

Mrs. Lara Taylor-Pearce, Sierra Leone’s former Auditor General, has recently spoken out about her suspension and the unjust treatment she and her deputy, Mr. Tamba Momoh, have faced. Madam Taylor-Pearce, who began her career in 1991 at KPMG and became Auditor General in 2011, was known for her dedication to ensuring public funds were used properly.

Despite her strong track record, she was suspended in November 2021 over allegations of misconduct, which she strongly denies.

The role of the Auditor General is meant to be independent and free from external influence, as outlined in Sierra Leone’s laws.

Taylor-Pearce followed international standards to maintain this independence, but believes her suspension was politically motivated and lacked fairness.

A tribunal was set up by the president to investigate her, but it mainly focused on procedural issues and ignored her detailed defences.

Madam Taylor-Pearce was also accused of leaking information, a charge she denies, emphasizing her commitment to confidentiality.

She calls for transparency and fairness in the auditing process. She also highlights the strong oversight mechanisms within the Audit Service Sierra Leone and insists that her work has always met high professional standards.

Her case highlights serious issues of justice and governance in Sierra Leone, showing that no institution is safe from political interference.

This situation calls for action to protect the integrity and independence of public sector auditing in the country.