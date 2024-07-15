Sierratel – story of the slow decline of Sierra Leone’s public institutions

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 July 2024:

Sierra Leone Telecommunications Company (Sierratel) is an important government institution meant to provide affordable and efficient telecommunications and ICT services in Sierra Leone.

However, over 30 years after its start, Sierratel is struggling with many problems. One major issue is that many employees haven’t been paid for months, worsening their difficult situation. Despite talks with the government, nothing has been done to fix this problem.

Sierratel’s struggles show bigger issues in Sierra Leone’s state institutions. The lack of money and support has left Sierratel unable to do its job well.

Other government agencies like the Sierra Leone Postal Service and the National Fire Force face similar problems.

This decline in state institutions is damaging public trust. People are losing faith in government services and turning to other ways to meet their needs.

Corruption and mismanagement are also big problems. For example, Jaia Kaikai from the Drug Law Enforcement Commission once said that personal money is often used to cover office costs, showing how deep corruption goes.

Fixing Sierratel and other struggling state agencies will take a team effort from the government, policymakers, and civil society.

Urgent action is needed to solve Sierratel’s financial problems, make sure salaries are paid on time, and make reforms for more transparency and accountability.

Broader reforms are also needed to improve governance, service delivery, and public trust. Investments in infrastructure, staff, and technology are crucial to modernize operations and meet citizens’ needs.

Sierratel’s decline highlights the bigger challenges facing Sierra Leone’s state institutions.

Fixing these problems requires systemic reforms and a renewed commitment to good governance. Only through collective action can Sierra Leone reverse this decline and work towards a better future.