Dubai sends humanitarian aid to Sierra Leone

M.B. Jalloh

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 October 2017

Following the deadly mudslide and floods that caused hundreds of casualties in Sierra Leone and displaced over 1000 households in August this year, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered an aid airlift to Sierra Leone to deliver core relief items to communities affected by the disaster.

Speaking on the telephone from the United Arab Emirates, Charge’ d’ affaires at the Sierra Leone Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Alieu Badar Mansaray says than an Airbus A330 aircraft carrying around 50 metric tons of humanitarian aid, departed from Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport for Lungi International Airport late Saturday, 7th October, 2017.

The aid supplies, Mr. Mansaray said, were sent from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) stocks at the International Humanitarian City in Dubai (IHC), and is expected to bring relief to 5,000 people.

“The items sent include blankets, hygiene and kitchen kits, mosquito nets, and tarpaulins,” he added.

“This aid will be delivered by some top UAE officials to the Sierra Leone authorities, today, Sunday, 8th October, 2017,” Mr. Mansaray said. A statement from the Vice President’s Office says: “The humanitarian aid is part of the strong friendship and solidarity that ties the Emirates and Sierra Leone.”

Founded in 2003, IHC is chaired by Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and is the largest humanitarian hub in the world.

About the author

M.B. Jalloh is the Press Secretary of the Sierra Leone Embassy in Saudi Arabia

