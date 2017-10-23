‘I am no longer prepared to follow a futile cause’ – Andrew Keili tells SLPP as he joins the NGC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 October 2017

“The Party over the past few years has been characterized by bigotry, unilateralism, constitutional violations, thuggery and lack of inclusiveness,’’ Andrew Keili tells the opposition SLPP, as he signs his membership registration form to become a member of the newly formed National Grand Coalition (NGC) party, at today’s press conference.

The NGC is the brainchild of the former UN industrial development and energy expert – Dr Kandeh Yumkella, who says that his purpose for establishing the NGC is to bring together progressive liberal democrats from across the country, to contest next year’s presidential and general elections.

Andrew Keili was one of the most popular and influential leaders of the opposition SLPP, and was hoping to lead the SLPP as their presidential candidate at next year’s general elections.

But he withdrew his intention to contest the party flagbearership election, after realising that the electoral process had been massively rigged to favour the former military brigadier Julius Maada Bio.

Reading out his statement of resignation from the SLPP and his decision to join the NGC today, Andrew was clear about his decision to leave the SLPP party. “I am no longer prepared to follow a futile cause,” he said.

With Andrew Keili now a staunch member of the NGC, there is little doubt this move will help strengthen the NGC’s chances of winning next year’s elections, amid growing rumours about the likelihood of some of the former presidential candidates of the ruling APC, also planning to defect to the national coalition of progressive liberal democrats – the NGC.

This is his statement:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



