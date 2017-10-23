Andrew Keili says “the time is now” with the National Grand Coalition

NGC Communications & Media Team

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 October 2017

In a well-attended press conference at the National Stadium Hostel, Mr. Andrew Karmoh Keili, with his wife beside him, proudly and happily announced his official resignation from the “broken” SLPP to join the National Grand Coalition.

The NGC is a new force of progressive Sierra Leoneans who have come together to help liberate Sierra Leone from corrupt political parties and failed governance systems, that have kept Sierra Leone from growing as a nation and people.

The new NGC stalwart was also accompanied by thousands of his loyal supporters, including hundreds of executives, who also quit the SLPP today to follow Mr. Keili to the NGC multi-coloured house.

Many prominent individuals witnessed the occasion, including former First Lady and SLPP Women’s Leader, Mrs. I.J. Kabbah and superstar musician Steady Bongo.

In his speech, Mr. Andrew Keili explained that even though his decision to leave SLPP behind was very difficult to make because of the love he has for his former party, yet he did so because SLPP has moved away from its democratic principles to embracing undemocratic processes, thuggery, unconstitutionality, and various forms of violence deliberately targeted towards those who disagree with the status quo.

According to Mr. Keili, he was raised to reject systems that contravene his deeply cherished ambitions, and always move forward in pursuit of something better.

Mr. Keili further explained that his decision was reached after deep soul-searching and consultations with family, friends and supporters, who advised him to put country first and be an agent of change.

Of the thousands of Sierra Leoneans who decided to follow Mr. Keili to NGC, were prominent SLPP executives from Kailahun, Kenema, Bo, Kono, Bonthe, and Western Area. Mr. Keili added that many more of his supporters across Sierra Leone will join the NGC in large numbers starting tomorrow.

Taking into account the large number of Mr. Keili’s followers who joined NGC today and the average number of persons in a Sierra Leone household, one can safely predict that the number of Sierra Leoneans who joined NGC today because of Mr. Keili may be more than 10,000.

After the press conference, Mr. Keili and Mrs. Keili were joined by their supporters at the NGC Office in Tengbeh Town, where NGC Interim Chairman and Leader, Dr. Dennis Bright, and other interim executives welcomed Mr. Keili and his supporters.

Mr. Keili proudly registered as Distinguished Grand Chief Patron, and assured the NGC Executive and members that he is committed to working with fellow progressives to bring Hope, Opportunity, and Transformation to Sierra Leone by putting country first, above all other interests, for the “time is now.”

United We Stand – We Stand United

This story was written by the NGC Communications & Media Team.

