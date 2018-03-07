Sierra Leone Election 2018 – Noslina’s Suna Nallo and Kwame Fitzjohn on VOA TV Today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2018:

NOSLINA will be on LIVE today, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, Sierra Leone’s Election Day, on the Voice of America’s Flagship TV/Radio program, Straight Talk Africa. The show is on LIVE from 1:30-2:30 pm (EASTERN STANDARD TIME). There will be a listener/viewer call-in session.

“Sierra Leone Elections”

Voters in Sierra Leone go to the polls on March 7th to elect a new president, parliament and local councils. This year’s presidential race is considered to be wide-open with President Ernest Bai Koroma is stepping down after serving a 10-year, two-term tenure.

During his presidency, Koroma faced allegations of corruption and the deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which killed some 4,000 Sierra Leoneans in 2014 and 2015. Along with Samura Kamara, the candidate of the ruling All People Congress Party, other front-runners include former U.N. Under-Secretary-General Kandeh Yumkella and Julius Maada Bio, who ruled Sierra Leone at the head of a military junta in 1996.

The youngest presidential candidate to run in Sierra Leone’s general election is 42 years old Beresford Victor Williams, of the opposition Republic National Independent Party.

Many citizens have complained that not enough has been done to revive the country’s fortunes in the wake of the duel crises and have high expectations for the new president.

Join us for our live, one-hour television and radio call-in simulcast of “Straight Talk Africa” when host Shaka Ssali and his guests have an in-depth discussion on the most pressing issues facing Sierra Leone on the next Straight Talk Africa.

To view/listen to the program, please go to https://www.voanews.com/z/1434

Next on STRAIGHT TALK AFRICA

Wednesday, March 07, 2018 [1830-1930 UTC]

africatv@voanews.com https://www.voanews.com/z/1434

Question of the Week: What top issues would you like to see the new Sierra Leone president tackle first?

Washington Studio Guests:

Kwame Fitzjohn, Independent Sierra Leonean Journalist and Former Managing Editor of African Profiles International

Suna Nallo, Executive Director NOSLINA or The National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America

Skype from Freetown, Sierra Leone:

Peter Clottey, VOA Reporter

ABOUT NOSLINA

For nearly 20 years, NOSLINA has served as the leading Sierra Leone Diaspora organization in the US. NOSLINA strengthens links between the Diaspora and homeland – specifically, the group has been supporting community projects and other initiatives at home in such areas as education; health and sanitation; cultural arts; advocating good governance and citizenship; and publicly recognizing individuals of Sierra Leone descent, friends of Sierra Leone and related entities in the Diaspora for their professional accomplishments and distinctive contributions to Society.

