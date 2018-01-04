The people of Kono must use their votes to remove APC from office in 2018

Noorudin KaiKai: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 January 2018:

I am of the opinion that Freetown and Kono would probably decide who gets to be President in the upcoming elections, because they hold the highest percentage of swing voters in the country.

However, I do not believe that the APC party will be able to garner their usual traditional voters in this district, because of the disrespect shown, and the many unpardonable crimes committed against the Kono people by the APC government.

Against the backdrop of the many failures of previous governments to elevate the standard of living of the Kono people, the appointment of Sam Sumana (Photo) in 2007 as vice president sent a wave of energy and enthusiasm in the people of Kono district.

And the fact that the First Lady hailed from Kono, motivated many people to go out in droves and voted for the APC.

The prospect of having these two individuals close to the President and what it portends for the people of Kono District, made a lot of people euphoric and hopeful for their future.

Following his election victory in 2012, Ernest Bai Koroma profusely thanked the people of Kono for their vote. He promised them that under his leadership, Kono will be transformed into the mecca it was during the glory days.

But all this was just political posturing, A few years into his presidency, he unveiled his true colour. He made the office of the Vice President irrelevant, by first of all distancing himself from his vice president before relieving him of most of his state functions.

He appointed other Kono natives, such as Diana Konomanyi, Logus Koroma, and Karamoh Kabba to further his diabolical plan against his own elected Vice President. He encouraged them to undermine the authority of the Vice President and to create rancour among the ranks of the Kono people.

Whilst this was going on, and the Kono people were fully divided, fighting amongst themselves and not paying attention, he continued to support his mining interest in Kono through the various subsidiary companies, the he the President created.

After the Vice President Sam Sumana was finally deposed in a palace coup in March 2015, the President set his sights on getting rid of the young and dynamic Mayor of Kono.

The mayor of Kono was regarded by many as simply fighting mining companies for royalty rights and against all kinds of immoral practices, such as mining in and around the city and using explosives to blow up rocks, which has the tendency of undermining the structural foundation of buildings.

Today, Kono district is no better than the way it was a decade ago when Ernest Koroma made all those lofty promises. The fact is that, the people of Kono are more divided today and their infrastructure more degraded than they were a decade ago.

The only person who benefited from all these shenanigans is President Koroma. My surprise though is that, renowned citizens, such as David Tam Bayoh, who appeared to have guessed what President Koroma was up to at the beginning, was also compromised.

Diana Konomanyi and the rest of the sycophants used in this diabolical plan should be rejected by the people of Kono, because they are self-serving.

However, the person I most pity in all this is David Tam Bayoh. He appears to be an intellectual and should have known better. But as late Siaka Stevens used to say “na sense dae make book, nor to book dae make sense”

My hope is that the people of Kono will use their votes to destroy the APC, and finally put to rest the cliché that we Kono people are stupid and can be bought and manipulated.

