Sierra Leone gets second woman to ever head a political party’s regional operations

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 January 2018:

The Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) has yesterday, January 3rd 2018, constitutionally elected Mrs. Emma Kowa-Jalloh, as the party’s new Southern Regional Chairperson. This was after the previous holder Edward Soluku stepped down to contest his old parliamentary seat in Moyamba.

According to the SLPP Constitution, a Regional Chairperson cannot contest parliamentary election. Emma Kowa (Photo), the erstwhile parliamentarian from Bo District, will herself no longer be contesting for parliament.

She is now going to focus on strengthening her party’s standing in the Southern Province, where her party is facing some level of threats from traditional APC rival, as well as the newly formed political coalitions of Dr. Kandeh Yumkella and Alhaji Musa Tarawallie.

Mrs. Emma Kowa-Jalloh has a formidable task ahead. But she has repeatedly shown that she is a woman of substance.

In the 2012 elections, Emma Kowa scored 91.3% of the votes in her Bo District Constituency. She got the highest percentage ever by an SLPP MP in those elections and nationwide. She was only beaten in percentage of votes scored by Tonkollili’s Mabinty Fornah, who scored 94.5% of votes in her constituency.

Throughout her two terms in Parliament, Emma Kowa was a reliable activist for gender equality and empowerment of women.

By being elevated to such a high position, Emma Kowa becomes the second ever female politician to head the regional operations of a major political party in Sierra Leone.

Diana Konomany (Photo), the current APC Eastern Regional Chairman, is the first woman ever to hold such high office. Diana is now joined in such historic trailblazing by Emma Kowa.

Congratulations to Mrs. Emma Kowa-Jalloh. This is an appointment worth celebrating by women, no matter their individual political persuasion.

Ladies, we will continue to push the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GE-WE) momentum higher and higher in Sierra Leone.

We now patiently sit and wait to see how seriously the various political party leaders are going to take the importance of giving their party symbols to their capable female members, so as to enable MORE WOMEN to contest parliamentary seats in SAFE CONSTITUENCIES within the traditional political strongholds of their respective parties.

Indicative data around the world shows that more women in politics means better politics, and also means faster development.

In Sierra Leone, women make up more than 52% of the registered voters. Gender equality and women empowerment is definitely going to be on the campaign agenda in the coming 2018 Elections in Sierra Leone.

Editor’s Note:

You can watch Emma Kowa speaking about women empowerment in Sierra Leone here:

