Turkish Airlines commence flights to Freetown – its 52nd African destination

8 March 2018:

Turkish Airlines, flying to more destinations in Africa than any other airline, marks another milestone in its international expansion with the launch of flights to Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. This new direct flight to Freetown (Sierra Leone) also bring the total countries and destinations reached by the flag carrier to 121, and 301, respectively.

With existing services to city–hubs of Accra, Lagos, Bamako, Conakry, Dakar, Abidjan, Cotonou, Douala, Yaounde, N’Djamena, Ougadougou, Niamey, Cape Town, Johannesburg and a lot more, Turkish Airlines now adds flights to Freetown as its 52nd destination in Africa.

Beginning from today, Turkish Airlines will operate its Freetown flights 2 times per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The services will be providing a link between Istanbul Atatürk International Airport and the Lungi International Airport via Ouagadougou.

Freetown flight times as scheduled from February 24th Flight No. Days Departure Arrival TK 533 Tuesdays, and Saturdays IST 18:00 OUA 22:00 TK 533 Tuesdays, and Saturdays OUA 22:50 FNA 01:10 +1 TK 534 Wednesdays, and Sundays FNA 02:05 OUA 04:15 TK 534 Wednesdays, and Sundays OUA 05:25 IST 14:30 *All times are in LMT. Introductory round trip fares are available from Istanbul to Freetown starting at 830 USDs (including taxes and fees). To view the flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com or contact our call center at +90 212 444 0849 or visit any TK sales office.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines is a 4-star airline today with a fleet of 330 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 301 destinations worldwide with 252 international and 49 domestic. According to the 2017 Skytrax survey, Turkish Airlines, already having a six consecutive years of “Best Airline in Europe” award between 2011-2016, now chosen as the “Best Airline in Southern Europe” for the ninth consecutive times. Having won the “Best Economy Class Onboard Catering” award in 2010, Turkish Airlines also awarded as the World’s “Best Business Class Onboard Catering” in 2013, 2014 and 2016, and 2017. Winning the “World’s Best Business Class Lounge” award in 2015 and 2017, the global carrier also picked up the World’s “Best Business Class Lounge Dining” award for the third consecutive years according to this year’s survey results.

More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Linkedin, and Instagram .

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax.

The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Portugal, Turkish Airlines, THAI and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,450 daily flights to 1,300 airports in 190 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.

