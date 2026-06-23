Africa Finance Corporation receives 13 awards for transactions spanning energy, transport, industry, finance

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 June 2026:

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s infrastructure solutions provider, received a record 13 industry honours at the recent EMEA Finance Awards, recognising transactions advancing energy security, connectivity, industrialisation and long-term capital mobilisation across Africa.

Among the award-winning transactions was AFC’s financing for the Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refining complex and a landmark investment in Africa’s energy security. Others included the Kano-Maradi railway, a strategic transport corridor linking Nigeria and Niger; and the Cabeolica wind and battery storage project in Cape Verde.

The awards also recognised AFC financing for Nigeria LNG and Côte d’Ivoire’s road programme, alongside capital markets innovation: AFC’s debut sustainability-linked loan, its US$500 million perpetual hybrid bond, and Angola’s debut ¥40 billion Samurai bond guaranteed by AFC. In addition, AFC was named Best Borrower in EMEA, underscoring the Corporation’s strong market access and diversified funding platform.

Together, the awards reflect AFC’s expanding role in developing and financing the integrated infrastructure that underpins economic growth across Africa. They also underscore the Corporation’s stature as a global borrower, showcasing its innovative and diversified funding solutions across international capital markets and the confidence of investors in its credit, strategy and long-term development mandate.

Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of AFC, said: “At AFC, we believe prosperity is intentional. It is the product of deliberate choices to align capital, infrastructure, industry and markets in ways that create productive jobs, retain more value within African economies, strengthen competitiveness and advance our economic sovereignty.

“These awards reflect the progress that can be achieved when long-term capital, strategic partnerships and disciplined execution come together behind transformative projects. They recognize the dedication of our teams and partners, and the growing confidence of global investors in Africa’s ability to execute and deliver the infrastructure and industrial ecosystems that underpin long-term growth and prosperity.”

Project Finance Awards received

Best Chemical Deal – Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals’ revolving club working capital, bridge and supply chain financing

Best Infrastructure Deal – Côte d’Ivoire’s 540km road development and improvement project

Best Natural Gas Deal – Nigeria LNG’s corporate term loan and revolving credit facility for cleaner energy projects

Best Natural Resources Deal – FG Gold’s Baomahun gold mine project in Sierra Leone

Best Power Deal – Aksa Enerji’s 250MW combined-cycle gas power plant in Senegal

Best Rail Deal – Kano–Maradi 378km railway project in Nigeria

Best Wind Farm – Cabeolica wind farm and battery storage expansion project in Cape Verde

EMEA Achievement Awards received

Best Borrower in EMEA – AFC Treasury & Funding Team

Best Supranational Syndicated Loan – US$1.5 billion syndicated loan

Best Sustainability Loan in EMEA – AED937.5 million debut sustainability-linked loan

Best Supranational Islamic Facility – US$400 million Commodity Murabaha facility

Best Supranational Bond – US$500 million perpetual hybrid bond

Best Samurai Bond – Angola’s ¥40 billion debut issuance

About AFC

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment.

Nineteen years on, AFC has established itself as the partner of choice for investing in and delivering high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested over US$19 billion across 36 African countries since inception.