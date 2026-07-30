Courage in the Chamber: How Aminata Sesay MP exposed the truth behind the proposed amendment of Sierra Leone’s Constitution

Albert David: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 July 2026:

In a Parliament increasingly strained by political engineering and constitutional acrobatics, Hon. Aminata Sesay of Port Loko District delivered one of the most consequential interventions of Sierra Leone’s democratic era, a speech that did not merely challenge the government’s controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill, but exposed the deeper crisis of manipulation, deception, and institutional erosion threatening the nation’s democratic soul.

A Devastating Unmasking of Manufactured Consent, the Moral Cost of Manipulation, and the Moment Power Forgot the People

As crowds gathered to witness the debate on the proposed amendments to the 1991 Constitution, the atmosphere was thick with public anxiety. Citizens from every corner of Sierra Leone arrived not out of curiosity, but out of fear, fear that their voices were being sidelined, their rights diluted, and their democracy reshaped without their consent.

The proposed amendments, from the Proportional Representation (PR) system, to the simple majority threshold, to the mechanisms for removing the President and Vice President, and even the abolition of inactive political parties, have been widely criticized as politically motivated tools, crafted not to strengthen democracy but to consolidate power.

Many citizens see these moves as a strategic redesign of the political landscape, engineered to weaken accountability, dilute constituency representation, and entrench executive dominance.

When Hon. Aminata Sesay rose to speak, she did not hide behind political niceties. She spoke with the clarity of someone who understands that democracy dies first in silence. She reminded Parliament that she is not a product of the PR system, nor a beneficiary of political shortcuts. Her mandate was earned through direct trust, direct service, and direct accountability to the people of Port Loko.

Whether under PR or First Past the Post, she declared her confidence in her people’s support, a statement that cut sharply against the government’s narrative that PR is indispensable. Her message was unmistakable. Real leaders do not fear the people’s vote. Only insecure governments do.

Hon. Sesay dismantled the claim that PR is responsible for increased women’s representation. She pointed instead to the 30% gender quota, arguing that if the government truly cared about women’s political empowerment, it would have gone further, perhaps through safe seats, targeted support, or structural reforms that genuinely level the playing field. Her critique exposed a painful truth, that the government’s gender rhetoric is performative, not transformative.

Perhaps her most devastating argument was her assertion that the government had already decided to impose the PR system long before public consultations were held.This, she said, was a direct betrayal of the people’s preference for the First Past the Post system, a system they believe protects constituency accountability and prevents political detachment.

Her words echoed the frustration of millions. That democracy cannot survive when leaders pretend to listen but never intend to hear.

Hon. Sesay reminded Parliament that Sierra Leone is home to capable, financially independent, and intellectually formidable women who are ready to lead. What they lack is not ability, but opportunity. Her message was both empowering and indicting. When women are given space, they do not just participate, they excel.

In her closing remarks, Hon. Sesay issued a solemn appeal. Members of Parliament must approach the debate with national responsibility, not partisan loyalty. The decisions they make today will determine the peace, stability, and future of Sierra Leone. Her speech was not merely political commentary, it was a civic lesson, a moral indictment, and a patriotic warning.

Sierra Leone’s democracy is not threatened by external enemies. It is threatened by internal shortcuts, executive overreach, and constitutional manipulation disguised as reform. The government must learn that democracy thrives on consent, not coercion. Constitutions exist to protect citizens, not governments, and electoral systems must reflect public will, not political convenience.

Women’s empowerment requires structural commitment, not symbolic gestures. Parliament is not a rubber stamp, it is the guardian of national integrity.

Return to genuine public consultations, not staged forums. Strengthen constituency representation, accountability begins at home. Adopt transparent amendment procedures, secrecy breeds distrust. Protect electoral independence, because democracy cannot survive political interference. Institutionalize women’s political access, not through rhetoric, but through enforceable mechanisms.

Hon. Aminata Sesay has set a standard. Her intervention was not just a speech or a debate, it was a defining moment. A reminder that courage still exists in Sierra Leone’s Parliament. A lesson that leadership is not measured by titles, but by truth. And a warning that democracy collapses when good people stay quiet. Honourable Aminata Sesay MP, did not stay quiet. She spoke, and the nation heard her.

About the author

Albert David is the Proprietor and Editor of Sierra Leone’s latest news platform – Salone Independent Chronicle, which will be launched tomorrow. “I am proud to share a new chapter I’ve begun, the launch of my online newsroom, The Salone Independent Chronicle,” says Albert.

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