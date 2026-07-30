Sierra Leone’s Constitutional reform should deepen democracy, not distance the People – Op ed

John Baimba Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 July 2026:

I have been following the debate in Parliament with great interest. Like many Sierra Leoneans, I spent almost the entire day on Tuesday and well into 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday listening to Members of Parliament debate the proposed amendments to our 1991 Constitution.

One point of consensus stood out. Across the political divide, many MPs acknowledged that the 1991 Constitution has largely stood the test of time. It was a landmark achievement under the leadership of then-President Joseph Saidu Momoh, ushering in multiparty democracy, institutions critical to sustaining democracy, and introducing the five-year presidential term limit, which remains a cornerstone of our democratic system.

Recognising the Constitution’s strengths, however, should not mean treating it as untouchable. Constitutions are living documents. As our democracy evolves, with six elections held under this multiparty constitution, so too should the legal framework that governs it. To argue that no amendments are necessary would do a disservice to our democratic development.

As someone who is not a lawyer, one reform I would expect is the introduction of a formal presidential transition period. Rather than an immediate transfer of power following an election, there should be a structured handover lasting up to a month. Such a transition would allow the outgoing administration to brief the incoming government, transfer responsibilities in an orderly manner, and ensure continuity in governance. The rushed transitions we have witnessed in the past have often left little room for an effective transfer of power.

Perhaps the most contentious issue in the current constitutional review is the future of our parliamentary electoral system: whether Sierra Leone should continue with Proportional Representation (PR) or return to the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system.

Again, I am not a lawyer, but I understand that some constitutional provisions are entrenched and may only be amended through a referendum. This raises an important question: does the proposed change to the electoral system require a referendum, or can it be amended by Parliament alone? I leave that question to constitutional lawyers and legal scholars.

What I can speak to, however, is the question of representation. On this issue, my position is clear: I firmly support a return to the First-Past-the-Post system. In my view, democracy functions best when citizens have the direct power to choose the individual who represents them and can hold that person accountable at the ballot box.

The experience of the 2023 elections highlighted one of the major weaknesses of the PR system. Many citizens simply do not know who their Member of Parliament is. Constituents have little influence over who represents them because candidates are selected primarily through party lists rather than by the direct choice of voters. In effect, the system shifts power away from the electorate and places greater control in the hands of political parties.

I can speak from personal experience. I come from a chiefdom that shares a parliamentary seat with a neighbouring chiefdom. Under the First-Past-the-Post system, these two large chiefdoms were represented by a single MP, and I have always held the view that they should be thinking about rotating the seat between the two chiefdoms to ensure fairness.

Today, under the PR system, we have a Member of Parliament who is not a resident of either chiefdom. While that may satisfy the requirements of the electoral system, it has weakened the connection between the representative and the communities they serve.

Here in Devil Hole, many people including myself do not know who our MP is. This is not an isolated concern. I have heard similar sentiments from people across different communities. One comment has remained with me: “The party made him an MP, not the people.” Whether one agrees with that statement or not, it reflects a perception that deserves serious consideration.

Effective representation depends on strong relationships between elected officials and the people they serve. While MPs are there to make laws, provide oversight and represent their constituents, they should understand the challenges facing their communities, remain visible and accessible, and be answerable to the voters who elected them. When communities face problems, they should know exactly who to approach and who to hold accountable. Those essential links become much harder to establish when representatives have little or no connection to the constituencies they are expected to serve.

I acknowledge Proportional Representation’s advantages, particularly in fostering broader political and female inclusion. However, I believe the First-Past-the-Post system offers stronger accountability by establishing a direct link between voters and their representatives. Furthermore, we could enhance women’s inclusion in governance through measures like ensuring safe seats and appointing a significant percentage to executive positions.

At its heart, democracy is about giving ordinary citizens a meaningful voice in the decisions that affect their lives. That principle is best served when voters can directly choose the individual who represents them in Parliament and hold that person accountable through regular elections.

As Parliament continues its deliberations on constitutional reform, I hope Members will consider not only what is politically expedient but also what will strengthen the bond between citizens and their elected representatives. Constitutional reform should deepen democracy, not distance the people from it.

I commend the Attorney-General for his leadership during this crucial phase of strengthening our democratic roadmap. I also want to thank Members of Parliament from both sides of the House for the dedication and seriousness they demonstrated during yesterday’s debate. It was encouraging to see Parliament engaged in robust and thoughtful discussion on an issue of national importance. My hope is that this same commitment and energy will extend beyond constitutional reform to the many other challenges facing our nation.