Personal attacks against judges are unacceptable – says American Bar Association

American Bar Association: Sierra Leone Telegraph : 30 July 2026 :

The American Bar Association (ABA) strongly condemns personal attacks on judges by government officials and calls on all public officials, lawyers and citizens to reject rhetoric that targets judges or seeks to delegitimize the judiciary because of disagreement with a particular decision. Words matter. Public officials have a responsibility to engage in civil discourse that respects the independence and integrity of our courts.

Recent social media posts by an administration official criticizing judges by name are part of the growing pattern of threats, intimidation and personal attacks directed at our judiciary. Judges must be free to decide cases based on the facts, the law and the Constitution — not fear for their personal safety or the safety of their families.

In our constitutional system, disagreement with a court’s decision is both expected and protected. Judicial opinions should be analyzed, debated and, when appropriate, challenged through the appellate process. But personal attacks, inflammatory rhetoric, baseless accusations and calls to remove judges because of their rulings cross a dangerous line. They undermine public confidence in the judiciary, threaten judicial independence and erode the rule of law.

The separation of powers depends on fair and impartial courts that can fulfill their constitutional responsibilities free from political pressure, retaliation or fear.

Judicial independence is not a partisan principle. It is a cornerstone of our democracy and essential to preserving public trust in the administration of justice. The ABA urges members of the legal profession to speak out in defense of courts, judges and the rule of law.

The ABA is one of the largest voluntary associations of lawyers in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law.