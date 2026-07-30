Who honours the honoured?

Mahmud Tim Kargbo: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 July 2026:

Democracy does not measure leadership only by the achievements it celebrates, but also by the questions it allows citizens to ask about those achievements. The decision by Sierra Leone’s Cabinet to honour President Dr. Julius Maada Bio for his tenure as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government presents such a moment.

The issue is not whether a leader deserves appreciation for national accomplishments. Public achievements should be acknowledged. The deeper question is who has the constitutional standing to confer such an honour and whether the process reflects the standards of independence, transparency and accountability expected of public institutions.

Sierra Leone’s leadership within ECOWAS and its hosting of the regional Mid-Year Summit represented significant diplomatic achievements. They demonstrated the country’s capacity to coordinate a major international engagement and participate actively in regional affairs.

However, the Cabinet tribute raises questions beyond the achievement itself. This examination is not about the character of any individual officeholder. It is about the principles that should guide public institutions regardless of who occupies public office.

The central issue is whether public institutions can celebrate executive achievements while also maintaining the independence and accountability necessary to preserve public confidence.

Who Should Honour the Honoured?

According to the official State House account, Cabinet Ministers presented President Bio with a signed appreciation citation and commemorative plaque during a Cabinet meeting in recognition of his ECOWAS Chairmanship.

The gesture may have been sincere and well intentioned. However, it raises an important governance question: should members of the Executive formally honour the Head of State who appoints, supervises and may remove them from office?

The concern is not that Ministers lack appreciation for national achievements. The concern is whether an institution whose members derive their positions through presidential appointment can independently evaluate and confer an honour upon the same authority responsible for their appointment.

The issue is therefore one of institutional perception, constitutional principle and democratic legitimacy.

Would such a tribute have carried greater public confidence if it had emerged from Parliament, an independent national institution, civil society or a broader public process?

Parliament, as the elected representative institution of the people, occupies a fundamentally different constitutional position from the Executive when assessing and recognising executive performance.

In a constitutional democracy, the most credible honours are those that come from institutions capable of independent judgement, not only from those within the circle of executive authority.

Relevant Authority

State House of Sierra Leone, “Cabinet Honours President Julius Maada Bio for Successful ECOWAS Chairmanship, Celebrates Landmark Regional Leadership.” Relevant because it confirms that the tribute was initiated and presented by Cabinet.

A Collective Achievement or Individual Recognition?

President Bio described the ECOWAS Chairmanship and Summit success as a collective national achievement. If the achievement was collective, appreciation should also acknowledge the wider national effort.

Major diplomatic events depend on security personnel, civil servants, protocol teams, development partners and citizens whose contributions often remain outside public attention.

Recognising collective effort does not diminish the role of presidential leadership. Rather, it places that leadership within the broader national effort from which public achievements emerge.

Leadership deserves acknowledgement, but national achievements become stronger when appreciation reflects the institutions and individuals whose efforts made success possible.

Celebration Must Be Accompanied by Accountability

The hosting of the ECOWAS Summit and related infrastructure projects involved significant public resources. Public celebration should therefore be accompanied by public accountability.

Citizens are entitled to ask: How much was spent? What procurement processes were followed? What contracts were awarded? What measurable benefits have resulted? What long term economic returns are expected?

A request for financial disclosure is not an accusation of wrongdoing. It is a normal feature of responsible public administration. Transparency allows citizens to determine whether national investments have delivered value and whether public resources have been managed in accordance with established principles.

Public investment decisions also involve opportunity costs. Citizens may reasonably ask what alternative national priorities could have been supported with the same resources, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, employment creation and other public services.

Relevant Authority

Public Financial Management Act, 2016, Ministry of Finance, Sierra Leone. Relevant because it establishes principles of transparency, accountability and responsible management of public finances.

https://mof.gov.sl/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/PFM-Act-2016.pdf

Beyond Diplomatic Prestige: What Has Changed for Citizens?

Diplomatic recognition and regional leadership are valuable. Their ultimate measure, however, is whether they improve the lives of citizens. The important questions are practical. What investment has followed Sierra Leone’s ECOWAS leadership? What trade opportunities have emerged? How many jobs have been created? What regional initiatives have produced measurable benefits? Which commitments made during the Chairmanship have translated into improvements in ordinary people’s lives?

International visibility becomes meaningful when it produces economic opportunity, stronger institutions and improved public services.

The ECOWAS Chairmanship: Consensus or Contested Diplomacy?

The process through which Sierra Leone assumed the ECOWAS Chairmanship has also attracted public discussion. Before President Bio assumed the role, Africa Intelligence published an article titled “Julius Maada Bio’s Coup to Seize ECOWAS Presidency.”

The term “coup” in that publication is a journalistic description, not an established legal finding. It represents the publication’s interpretation of what it portrayed as an assertive diplomatic effort to secure the rotating Chairmanship.

The headline should therefore be understood as a media characterisation of diplomatic events, rather than evidence of wrongdoing or illegality. A diplomatic achievement can be celebrated while the process through which it was achieved remains open to legitimate public inquiry.

Questions about diplomatic strategy do not automatically invalidate the outcome. Rather, they seek clarity on how regional consensus was achieved and how important decisions affecting West Africa’s collective leadership were reached.

Regional leadership positions carry significance beyond individual states because they influence the direction, credibility and collective priorities of regional institutions.

Since ECOWAS leadership follows a rotating system among member states, the conclusion of a Chairmanship after one term is not itself evidence of failure. However, understanding leadership transitions remains important in assessing regional confidence, continuity and institutional practice.

If the process reflected broad regional consensus, what was the nature of the diplomatic engagement? Were there competing interests among member states? How was consensus ultimately achieved?

Understanding diplomatic processes strengthens confidence in regional leadership.

Relevant Authority

Africa Intelligence, “Julius Maada Bio’s Coup to Seize ECOWAS Presidency.” Relevant because it provides the published media account that raised questions about the diplomatic contest surrounding the Chairmanship.

https://www.africaintelligence.com/west-africa/2025/06/23/julius-maada-bio-s-coup-to-seize-ecowas-presidency,110468110-art

The Conference Centre and Questions of Value for Money

The Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre in Lungi has been presented by Government as a strategic investment intended to support diplomacy, tourism, conferences and international engagement.

The ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja serves a different institutional purpose as the permanent administrative centre of the regional organisation. The two projects were designed for different objectives and should not be judged solely by construction cost.

However, questions about scope, facilities, financing and value for money remain legitimate.

The new ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja was reportedly constructed at approximately US$56.6 million. The facility includes an 11 storey administrative tower, conference facilities, offices for ECOWAS institutions, a library, m11-storeyinic, daycare centre, gymnasium, data centre, training facilities, restaurants, solar infrastructure and other operational facilities.

The Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre in Lungi has been presented by Government as a US$124 million multi-purpose diplomatic and hospitality complex. Government descriptions include a presidential conference hall, banquet hall, media centre, 1,500 seat auditorium, presidential villas, five star hotel, recreational areas and supporting facilities.

The comparison must also consider financing arrangements. Externally funded projects and domestically financed projects may involve different cost structures, procurement conditions and financial obligations.

A proper public assessment would require disclosure of total project costs, financing arrangements, maintenance obligations, expected utilisation rates, conference demand projections, feasibility studies and projected economic returns.

The legitimate public question is not whether the two projects are identical. They are not.

The question is: If approximately US$56.6 million was sufficient to deliver a permanent ECOWAS headquarters containing administrative offices, conference facilities, training spaces, medical services and extensive operational infrastructure in Abuja, what specific factors explain the reported US$124 million cost of the Lungi International Conference Centre, and what measurable economic returns will justify that investment?

Beyond construction, what governance framework will ensure that the facility generates sufficient revenue, attracts events consistently and avoids becoming an underutilised public asset?

Who will independently evaluate whether the facility achieves the economic and diplomatic objectives used to justify the investment?

Public infrastructure should ultimately be judged by usefulness, sustainability and measurable national benefit.

Relevant Authority. ECOWAS Commission. Relevant because it provides information on the scope and purpose of the ECOWAS Headquarters project in Abuja.

Office of the President, ECOWAS Summit Secretariat. Relevant because it provides Government’s description of the Lungi conference centre and its intended economic role.

Why These Questions Matter

The questions raised here arise from a basic constitutional principle: public authority must remain accountable to the people it serves. Democratic institutions become stronger when achievements are recognised while also being examined through transparency, evidence and independent scrutiny.

A democracy should not fear reasonable questions. It should answer them.

The issue is not whether Sierra Leone’s ECOWAS leadership deserves appreciation. The issue is whether public honour should exist alongside accountability and institutional independence.

Public confidence is not built through celebration alone. It is built when institutions demonstrate that success can withstand examination.

A nation’s democratic maturity is not measured by how loudly it celebrates its leaders, but by how confidently it subjects public decisions to scrutiny.