Sierra Leone launches Gender Accountability Framework and the 2025 Annual Report on the implementation of the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act 2022

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 August 2026:

The Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Gender and Children’s Affairs (MoGCA) in partnership with UN Women today launches the Gender Accountability Framework and the 2025 Annual Report on the Implementation of the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Act 2022, marking a significant step in advancing gender equality and strengthening accountability for the realization of women’s and Girls rights across the country.

The initiative was supported by World Bank, the Government of Ireland and the Government of Iceland whose partnership has contributed to strengthening gender-responsive governance, accountability mechanisms, and the implementation of the GEWE Act.

The launch brought together representatives from Government, Parliament, civil society organisations, development partners, women’s rights organisations, the private sector, the media, traditional and religious leaders, and other stakeholders to reflect on progress made in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Sierra Leone.

Since the commencement of his presidency in 2018, significant progress has been recorded across all 12 critical areas of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, particularly in strengthening institutional, legislative and policy frameworks for the promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Progressive legislation has been enacted, institutional mechanisms strengthened, and policies implemented to expand opportunities for women and girls and advance their meaningful participation in Sierra Leone’s development.

President Julius Maada Bio highlighted the enactment of the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Act 2022 as a significant milestone in this journey.

“The GEWE Act 2022 represents a landmark legislative intervention to address long-standing gender inequalities and create greater opportunities for women to participate in leadership, governance, employment and economic activities,” President Bio said.

Emphasizing the Government’s commitment to ensuring the full implementation of the GEWE Act, Dr. Isata Mahoi, Hon. Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs said, “The Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Act 2022 is one of Sierra Leone’s most transformative pieces of legislation.”

She said that, the Gender Accountability Framework and the Annual Report provide important tools for strengthening transparency, coordination and accountability in the implementation of our commitments to gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

Adding that, we must all use the evidence and lessons emerging from this process to accelerate action and ensure that no woman or girl is left behind.

The Gender Accountability Framework is a practical mechanism to support the implementation, monitoring, and reporting of commitments under the GEWE Act 2023 and GEWE Policy 2020 and the Sustainable Development Goals. It provides a structured approach for tracking progress, identifying challenges, and strengthening institutional accountability to ensure that gender equality commitments translate into meaningful outcomes for women and girls throughout Sierra Leone.

Commending the Government of Sierra Leone for its leadership and commitment to advancing gender equality, Dr. Maxime Houinato, UN Women Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said, “The launch of the Gender Accountability Framework demonstrates Sierra Leone’s determination to move beyond commitments and focus on measurable results.”

Adding that accountability is pivotal for achieving sustainable progress on gender equality.

During the launch stakeholders will examine the findings of the 2025 Annual Report, discuss key implementation priorities and strengthen collective action towards the effective implementation of the GEWE Act 2022.

The event will also underscore the importance of sustained political commitment, adequate resources, institutional coordination and evidence-based monitoring in advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment across Sierra Leone.