To sign or not to sign? The choice facing President Bio – Op ed

Oumar Farouk Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 August 2026:

President Julius Maada Bio may soon face one of the most consequential decisions of his presidency: whether to sign a constitutional amendment into law, a step already shadowed by a serious procedural dispute before the Supreme Court.

This is not merely a legal technicality. It is a test of constitutional leadership—and, for Bio, a test of legacy.

In 1996, it came at the end of military rule. Bio, then head of the National Provisional Ruling Council, presided over elections and transferred power to the civilian government elected by Sierra Leoneans.

That act became the foundation of his democratic reputation, which his supporters would later bestow with an extraordinary unofficial title: “Father of Democracy.” Though disputed by some critics, that title yielded political dividends in 2018 and enhanced his image worldwide.

However, Sierra Leone’s return to electoral democracy was not the work of a single man. It was driven by civil society, political parties, women’s organizations, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who demanded that military rule be replaced by civilian government.

Democracy, after all, rarely has one father. But titles, once claimed, create obligations.

And if President Julius Maada Bio is to be remembered by his supporters and the nation at large as the Father of Democracy, then history is entitled to ask whether democratic parentage consists of a single celebrated act—or whether it must be proven again whenever democracy’s institutions are threatened.

Thirty years after 1996, that question has taken on extraordinary urgency. This time, the battlefield is the Constitution, specifically the Constitution of Sierra Leone (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the manner in which Parliament proceeded with it.

Section 108 of the 1991 Constitution is not obscure regarding the procedure for amending the country’s supreme law. It provides that a constitutional amendment bill shall not be passed unless, before its first reading, it meets specified publication requirements and, at both its second and third readings, is supported by at least two-thirds of the Members of Parliament.

On August 10, 2026, the Speaker decided that the Bill could be approved by an ordinary majority under Section 91(1)—which requires more than half of the Members present and voting—and that the two-thirds threshold in Section 108(2)(b) did not apply to this amendment. However, he still forwarded the underlying constitutional issue to the Supreme Court for its opinion.

That is not an ordinary parliamentary disagreement. It goes to the architecture of constitutional government itself.

The question is no longer simply whether Parliament has the political support to amend the Constitution. The question is whether Parliament may alter the supreme law without following the procedure the supreme law prescribes for its own alteration.

There is a profound difference between those two questions. A parliamentary majority possesses power because the Constitution grants it power. But the same Constitution places limits on how that power may be exercised. That is the essence of constitutional democracy.

A Constitution is not merely an instrument through which governments exercise authority. It is also the instrument that tells governments where authority must stop. And this is precisely where President Bio re-enters the story.

The Constitution does not describe the President merely as the occupant of the State House. Section 40 gives the office a far more solemn character. The President is designated as the Fountain of Honor and Justice, the symbol of national unity and sovereignty, and the guardian of the Constitution. Those words now matter. Perhaps more than they have mattered for years.

To be the Fountain of Honour is not simply to distribute medals or preside over ceremonies. It is to embody the dignity of the republic. To be associated constitutionally with justice is to recognise that fairness cannot depend upon political convenience.

To symbolize national unity is to remember that the President belongs not merely to the party that elected him but to a country with both government and opposition.

And to be a guardian of the Constitution is surely to accept that the Constitution must sometimes be defended not only against those outside government but also against government’s own temptations. A guardian is most necessary when the gate is under pressure.

That is what makes this moment so consequential for President Julius Maada Bio. He is not approaching it as an ordinary President. He approaches it carrying history on his shoulders.

In 1996, Bio’s democratic reputation was made when he relinquished power. In 2026, that reputation may depend on what he does when political power meets constitutional restraint. The symmetry is remarkable.

Thirty years ago, history asked: Would a military government surrender power to elected civilians? Today, history asks: Will political power submit to the limits imposed by the Constitution?

The circumstances are different. The principle is not. Democracy is not ultimately measured by whether leaders hold elections, give speeches about constitutionalism, or celebrate democratic anniversaries.

Its hardest tests come when rules become inconvenient. When constitutional restraints frustrate political ambition. When a government has sufficient political strength to act but must still ask whether it has the constitutional authority to do so.

Nowhere is that distinction more important than when Parliament attempts to amend the Constitution itself. Ordinary laws regulate the affairs of a country. A Constitution regulates power.

That is why constitutions are deliberately harder to amend than ordinary statutes. Their special procedures exist precisely because the fundamental rules of the political game should not be rewritten as easily as ordinary legislation.

Section 108 embodies that principle. Its two-thirds threshold requires something more than victory. It requires breadth. It requires restraint. It requires, at a minimum, a degree of political consensus before the republic’s foundational law is changed.

That protection becomes especially meaningful when government and opposition profoundly disagree. Indeed, that is when it matters most.

A constitutional safeguard that operates only when everybody agrees is hardly a safeguard at all. The present controversy therefore transcends the personalities occupying Parliament.

The issue is whether Sierra Leone’s Constitution remains superior to the institutions whose powers it creates. Because Parliament is powerful. But Parliament is a creature of the Constitution.

The Presidency is powerful. But the Presidency is a creature of the Constitution.

Even the authority to amend the Constitution exists because the Constitution itself grants that authority—and prescribes how it must be exercised. That is why this dispute cannot be dismissed as a matter of parliamentary procedure. It concerns the hierarchy upon which democratic government rests.

If constitutional provisions may be bypassed whenever they become politically inconvenient, then constitutional supremacy slowly gives way to parliamentary convenience. And once that principle is accepted, the danger extends far beyond whichever party happens to govern today.

Governments change. Majorities change. Speakers change. Presidents change. But precedents remain.

The constitutional shortcut celebrated by one government can become the constitutional weapon wielded against it by another. This is where the phrase “Father of Democracy” takes on its most serious meaning.

If the title merely commemorates 1996, it belongs to history. If it describes a democratic character, it must survive 2026.

President Bio therefore stands before history for the second time. The first occasion tested whether he could give up power. The second may test whether he can place limits upon its exercise.

There is simply a Constitution, a disputed Bill, a presidential office with a constitutional duty, and a decision whose consequences may outlast everyone currently involved. That is how history sometimes works.

Its greatest verdicts are not always delivered amid spectacles. Sometimes they turn on whether one signature is given—or withheld.

President Bio is the Guardian of the Constitution. Now is the time to show it.

There may ultimately be legal arguments for different interpretations of the disputed provisions, and the Speaker has referred the question to the Supreme Court. That Court, not political commentary, will authoritatively determine the constitutional issue.

But the existence of a legal dispute does not diminish the President’s historical responsibility. It magnifies it. For where grave doubt exists about whether the Constitution’s amendment procedure has been observed, prudence itself becomes a form of constitutional leadership.

There are moments when a President demonstrates strength through action. There are other times when he demonstrates statesmanship by refusing to outrun the Constitution. This may be such a moment.

Sierra Leone has arrived once again at the crossroads of power and restraint. One path risk establishing that the Constitution may be altered through a process whose compliance with its own amendment clause remains fundamentally disputed.

The other allows the constitutional question to be resolved with the seriousness that the supreme law deserves. The choice will not merely determine the fate of one amendment. It may determine what future governments believe they can do to the Constitution when parliamentary arithmetic favours them.

And this is why Julius Maada Bio’s personal history matters. Few presidents are allowed to meet the central question of their political lives twice. Bio has been.

In 1996, Sierra Leone asked whether a soldier who possessed power could surrender it. In 2026, Sierra Leone asks whether a President who possesses power will defend the limits placed upon it. The first answer created his democratic reputation. The second may define it.

His supporters gave him the title Father of Democracy. The Constitution gave him another: Guardian. History has now brought the two titles face to face. And perhaps that is the real meaning of this second coming.

Not that Julius Maada Bio has returned to the history books. But that history has returned to Julius Maada Bio.

Thirty years ago, he became famous for knowing when to give power up. Now history may remember him for something even rarer: whether he knew where power had to stop.