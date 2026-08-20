How Africa is advancing the fight to end violence against women and girls while building stronger care systems

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 August 2026:

Across East and Southern Africa, governments, regional institutions and women’s rights advocates are driving a growing movement to tackle one of the continent’s most persistent challenges: violence against women and girls.

At the same time, they are advancing a parallel agenda to strengthen care systems and social protection, recognizing that gender equality cannot be achieved without addressing both safety and economic security.

This momentum was on full display during a recent high-level UN Women mission to Namibia, where leaders gathered to advance support for the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AU-CEVAWG) and shape regional discussions on care-responsive policies.

The mission highlighted how efforts to end violence against women and girls are increasingly linked to investments in care systems, social protection and women’s economic empowerment.

Photo: UN Women delegation with AU’s Commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie (Third from Left) who led a High-Level advocacy on the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AU-CEVAWG)

A landmark opportunity to strengthen protections for women and girls

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most widespread human rights violations globally, with significant social and economic consequences for individuals, families and communities.

Across Africa, governments are increasingly recognizing the need for stronger legal frameworks, prevention measures and survivor-centred services.

The African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls represents a major step forward in establishing a continent-wide framework to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

During the mission to Windhoek, Namibia signalled its commitment to advance national processes towards signing and ratifying the Convention, adding momentum to efforts to secure the 15 ratifications required for the treaty to enter into force.

“Ending violence against women and girls requires not only strong laws but also strong political leadership and collective action,” said UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda. “The momentum we witnessed in Namibia demonstrates a growing commitment across Africa to accelerate implementation of the AU Convention and ensure that every woman and girl can live free from violence.”

The Convention is expected to strengthen accountability, harmonize regional standards and encourage countries to invest in prevention, protection and survivor support services. Its advancement reflects a broader recognition that ending violence against women and girls is essential to achieving sustainable development, peace and inclusive economic growth.

The care economy: An untapped driver of equality and growth

Alongside efforts to eliminate violence, African governments are placing increasing attention on the care economy, a sector that includes both paid and unpaid care work such as childcare, elder care, healthcare and domestic work.

Women and girls continue to shoulder a disproportionate share of unpaid care responsibilities, often limiting their opportunities for education, employment, leadership and economic participation.

Investments in accessible, affordable and quality care services can help reduce these burdens while creating jobs and strengthening social protection systems.

This issue featured prominently during the Sixth African Union Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Social Development, Labour and Employment, where ministers adopted a landmark decision calling for the integration of care systems into national social protection frameworks through dedicated strategies, sustainable financing and gender-responsive budgeting.

The decision aligns with UN Women’s advocacy to recognize, reduce, redistribute, reward and represent both paid and unpaid care work. By placing care at the centre of development planning, governments can help create more inclusive economies while improving the wellbeing of families and communities.

According to UN Women East and Southern Africa Regional Director Anna Mutavati, the discussions highlighted the growing understanding that social and economic policies are deeply interconnected.

“A key takeaway from the STC was the recognition that social policy is economic policy. When governments invest in care systems and gender-responsive social protection, they are investing in resilience, productivity and inclusive growth,” said Mutavati.

Connecting safety, care and women’s empowerment

Violence against women and girls and unequal care responsibilities are often mutually reinforcing challenges. Women experiencing violence frequently face economic insecurity, while excessive unpaid care work can limit access to education, employment and support services.

Effective social protection and care systems can help reduce vulnerability, support survivors and strengthen women’s economic independence.

Across East and Southern Africa, governments, women’s organizations and development partners are therefore increasingly pursuing integrated approaches that address both protection and economic empowerment. These efforts include strengthening survivor services, expanding social protection, supporting community-based care models and promoting policies that enable women to participate fully in economic and public life.

The high-level mission to Namibia reinforced this approach by bringing together discussions on violence prevention, care systems and gender-responsive social protection, demonstrating how regional engagement can accelerate policy change and strengthen collaboration among Member States.

Building momentum across Africa

The visit also underscored the importance of partnerships among UN Women, the African Union and Member States in turning continental commitments into concrete national action.

As countries consider ratification of the AU Convention and advance reforms to strengthen care systems, regional cooperation will remain critical to sustaining momentum and sharing lessons across borders.

“Regional engagement creates opportunities to turn continental commitments into national action,” said Doris Mpoumou, Representative of the UN Women African Union Liaison Office. “By working closely with Member States and the African Union, we can build the momentum needed to translate commitments into tangible results for women and girls.”

As Africa advances efforts to end violence against women and girls while investing in care systems and gender-responsive social protection, the message emerging from Windhoek is clear: protecting women’s rights and valuing care work are not separate priorities. Together, they are essential building blocks for inclusive development, economic transformation and a future where all women and girls can live free from violence and realize their full potential.