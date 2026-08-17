President Bio summons MPs return to Parliament as constitutional amendment row deepens

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 August 2026:

Following last week’s political showdown in Sierra Leone’s parliament which saw the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) party, walking out of debate to amend the country’s 1991 Constitution that will see the introduction of sweeping changes, including the lowering of the voting threshold for the Presidency from 55% to 50% plus one vote, President Bio has written to all members of parliament calling on them to return to parliament for a meeting.

It is not clear why he has summoned MPs to meet with them this Thursday, 20th August 2026, but speculations on social media are rife, with critics suspecting that he wants to make a direct appeal to the opposition MPs to accept his proposed constitutional changes.

Many in Sierra Leone, including the opposition MPs believe that the proposed constitutional changes are self-serving, aimed at keeping President Bio and his ruling SLPP in office for another term, with elections due in 2028.

But the political row is much deeper. The opposition APC are accusing the Speaker of Parliament – Segepoh Solomon Thomas, who is President Bio’s closest political ally and ruling SLPP party grandee, of violating the country’s constitution by allowing last week’s constitutional amendment votes to go through, without the required two-thirds majority of all MPs.

Confidence and trust in the Speaker of Parliament and the ruling SLPP are running very low among the opposition.

With parliament on holiday till October, many believe that President Bio has summoned MPs to return to parliament this Thursday, with the full knowledge that he will not get two-thirds of MPs to attend parliament to approve his recent ministerial changes, as well as vote for his proposed constitutional amendment to keep him in office.

There are also allegations by the opposition APC that many of their MPs were offered bribes by the government, in return for their support for the proposed constitutional amendment.

The Speaker of the House who appeared confused and legally challenged in parliament last week, has referred his disputed application of voting rules governing constitutional amendments to the country’s Supreme Court for interpretation.

This is what the notice summoning MPs to a meeting with president Bio says:

“Following the last adjournment, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament wishes to inform Hon. Members of Parliament and the General Public that an Emergency Sitting of Parliament has been summoned by His Excellency, Brigadier Retired Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

“The emergency sitting is scheduled for Thursday 20th August 2026 at 10:00 O’clock forenoon in the Chamber of Parliament to deal with matters relating to the approval of presidential nominees.

“Pursuant to Section 86 (1) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone that reads thus: ‘The President may at any time summon a meeting of Parliament’.

“Therefore, Hon. Members of Parliament are beseeched to attend and on time.

“Dated: 13th August 2026”