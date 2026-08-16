Sierra Leone’s illegal constitutional amendment raises serious questions about democracy, electoral integrity and the rule of law

Albert Olangba Kanu: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 August 2026:

A developing constitutional dispute in Sierra Leone is raising serious questions about the future of the country’s multiparty democracy, the independence of its electoral system and the safeguards governing amendments to the 1991 Constitution.

The controversy follows the Sierra Leone Government’s introduction, through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, of proposed amendments to Sierra Leone’s 1991 Constitution, which stemmed from but were not true to the Tripartite Recommendations that were developed following the disputed 2023 elections.

Among the most substantial constitutional amendment proposals are changes affecting the country’s electoral system, including provisions that would entrench a Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system, moving the country away from its traditional constituency-based First-Past-the-Post system.

The proposed amendments also address the appointment of the leadership of the Electoral Commission, including a proposal for a search and nomination committee which was rejected by the Members of Parliament of the ruling party. These constitutional amendments have significant implications for the integrity, administration and independence of future elections.

Threshold for Constitutional amendments at the centre of the dispute

At the heart of the current controversy is the legal requirement to approve constitutional amendments. Constitutional amendments require the support of two-thirds of Members of Parliament in accordance with Section 108 of the Constitution; that would have necessitated 100 affirmative votes representing 2/3 of the 149 Members of Parliament.

When it became clear that without the support of APC MPs, Government only had 96 affirmative votes, the Speaker of Parliament ruled that the Constitutional amendments would be passed with a simple majority. Opposition MPs have rejected that ruling and recused themselves from the well of Parliament.

Bribery allegations

The political dispute intensified following allegations that opposition MPs had been offered but rejected substantial financial inducements in exchange for supporting the constitutional amendments.

Following the Government’s failure to secure sufficient opposition support, the Speaker of Parliament ruled that the relevant vote could proceed based on a simple majority. The opposition disputes that interpretation as it is inconsistent with the constitutional requirement applicable to the amendments.

Far-reaching implications

What transpired in parliament was constitutionally wrong, illegal and undermines the country’s democratic journey. These consequences extend beyond the immediate legislation.

If constitutional provisions requiring a two-thirds majority can be effectively amended or approved with a simple parliamentary majority, this significantly weakens one of the key safeguards protecting Sierra Leone’s Constitution from unilateral alteration by a governing majority.

This controversy warrants wider international scrutiny as Sierra Leone approaches another important electoral cycle and the rules governing elections are themselves undergoing fundamental constitutional change.

Furthermore, there are credible rumours of a potential bill soon to be introduced in parliament to extend the tenure of the president’s term from five to seven years. Based on the Speaker’s illegal ruling, this bill could pass with a simple majority, contrary to the constitution’s provisions.

Organised crime and political finance

The controversy comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sierra Leone because of growing international attention surrounding convicted Dutch drug trafficker Jos Leijdekkers, widely known as “Bolle Jos,” who has been reported by international media and European authorities to be residing in Sierra Leone.

His reported presence has already become an international diplomatic and law-enforcement issue involving Sierra Leone and the Netherlands.

Against that background, allegations of large financial inducements being offered to politicians raise an additional question about the possibility of illicit or unexplained financing influencing Sierra Leone’s political and electoral processes.

Editor’s Note

Allegations of bribery attempts by the government now confirmed by Leader of Opposition in Parliament – Abdul Kargbo MP.

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