Fourah Bay College honours Dr. Mohamed Babatunde Cole’s legacy as bicentennial celebrations gather momentum

Amin Kef Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 July 2026:

As Fourah Bay College (FBC), University of Sierra Leone, marks its 200th anniversary, the institution has paid glowing tribute to one of its most distinguished alumni, Alhaji Dr. Ing. Mohamed Babatunde Cole, recognizing his exceptional contributions to engineering, industry, philanthropy and national development.

In its Bicentennial Profile series, the College described Alhaji Dr. Ing. Mohamed Babatunde Cole as an accomplished engineer, industrial leader, patriot and philanthropist whose life and career continue to inspire generations of Sierra Leoneans. The recognition forms part of activities commemorating the College’s bicentenary celebration spanning 1827 to 2027.

Alhaji Dr. Ing. Mohamed Babatunde Cole graduated from the Fourah Bay College School of Engineering in 1977 with a Division One degree in Mechanical Engineering, finishing among the top students in his class. Following his graduation, he furthered his professional education overseas, specializing in marketing, operations, enterprise development, risk management, leadership and finance.

Throughout his distinguished career, Alhaji Dr. Ing. Mohamed Babatunde Cole has held several high-profile leadership positions across Sierra Leone’s corporate sector. His appointments have included Director and later Board Chairman of Leoneoil Company Limited, President of the Sierra Leone Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Fellow of the Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers, Director and Chairman of Ecobank Sierra Leone, Director of Leone Dock Labour Company, Managing Director of NP (Sierra Leone) Limited, Executive Chairman of NP Group Limited and Chairman of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Sierra Leone, among many other notable responsibilities.

Beyond his professional achievements, Fourah Bay College highlighted Alhaji Dr. Ing. Mohamed Babatunde Cole’s longstanding commitment to philanthropy and educational development. Over the years, he has supported countless deserving and underprivileged students, enabling many to pursue university education and graduate in disciplines including engineering, medicine, law and business.

The College particularly acknowledged Alhaji Dr. Ing. Mohamed Babatunde Cole’s landmark contribution to his alma mater through the donation of a US$2.5 million multipurpose Engineering Building. Officially commissioned by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, the modern facility features smart classrooms, Wi-Fi connectivity, offices, a canteen and lecture halls capable of accommodating up to 700 students, significantly enhancing engineering education and academic excellence at the institution.

According to Fourah Bay College, Alhaji Dr. Ing. Mohamed Babatunde Cole’s remarkable legacy extends beyond his financial contributions, reflecting his unwavering commitment to service, humility and national development. The institution noted that despite his many accomplishments, he has consistently shunned public recognition, allowing his work and impact to speak for themselves.

The College further described his legacy as a shining example of visionary leadership, selfless service and unwavering dedication to the advancement of Fourah Bay College and Sierra Leone.

As part of its bicentennial celebrations, Fourah Bay College also called on the private sector, development partners, alumni and other donors to support strategic bankable projects identified for the historic anniversary, emphasizing that collective partnerships will play a vital role in shaping the institution’s future while preserving its rich legacy of excellence spanning two centuries.