African Union Commission reaffirms Africa’s commitment to a bold and equal partnership with the US

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 June 2025:

Speaking at the USA Africa Summit 2025 in Luanda, AU Commission Chairperson – Mahmoud Ali Youssouf reaffirmed Africa’s commitment to a bold and equal partnership with the United States, stating, “We’re not seeking aid, but building co-created solutions.”

He noted that with 1.3 billion people, abundant resources, and a surge in innovation, Africa is poised for transformative growth. From agribusiness in West Africa to fintech in East Africa, the AU is supporting private sector-led development across all regions.

He also underscored that strategic sectors such as manufacturing, digital, energy, and agro-industry, are open for U.S. investment.

The AU’s Private Sector Forum, SME and startup legislation, and its Digital Strategy are laying the groundwork for inclusive, sustainable prosperity.

“This should not just be a summit, but a call to action,” he said. Concluding: “Together, let’s walk the pathways to prosperity—with unity, purpose, and Agenda 2063 as our guide.”