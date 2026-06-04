Africa’s church leaders call for united action against human trafficking in Africa

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 04 June 2026:

At a time when human trafficking, modern slavery and anti-migrant sentiment are increasing across parts of Africa, Catholic leaders, civil society organisations and law enforcement agencies are strengthening collaboration to protect the most vulnerable and restore dignity to victims.

In an interview after attending the 2026 Pathways to Freedom Africa Network (PFAN) Summit held in Abuja, Nigeria, Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito described human trafficking as “a wound to humanity” that requires a united continental response involving the Church, governments, business leaders and communities.

The summit, organised by the Justice Development and Peace Commission of the Archdiocese of Abuja together with GrowEdo Support Group UK, gathered delegates from under the theme:, “Inclusive Strategies for Ending Human Trafficking: Reaching the Most Marginalised.”

Participants included representatives from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Benin, Kenya and other African countries, as well as delegates from the Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of England and Wales.

A growing continental network

In the recent interview with the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) communication office, Bishop Kizito explained that the initiative builds on the work begun by the Santa Marta Group, launched under the inspiration of the late Pope Francis in 2014 to combat human trafficking and modern slavery.

“The Church cannot work alone,” the bishop said. “We need the police, law enforcement agencies, border management authorities, civil society organisations and the business sector if we are serious about disrupting the networks of traffickers.”

According to the SACBC Liaison Bishop for Migrants, Refugees and Human trafficking, the Abuja summit highlighted the importance of building partnerships capable of responding to trafficking in a coordinated and practical way.

Delegates discussed how traffickers operate through organised transnational networks and how African countries must strengthen collaboration in order to close the gaps exploited by criminal syndicates.

Bishop Kizito stressed that trafficking is often driven by economic desperation, particularly among young people who are promised jobs and opportunities abroad.

“Human trafficking is a business based on exploitation,” he said. “If young people have opportunities, employment and hope in their own communities, they are less vulnerable to traffickers.”

Focus on inclusion

One of the central themes of the summit was the inclusion of people living with disabilities in anti-trafficking campaigns and prevention strategies.

Bishop Kizito noted that people with disabilities are frequently targeted by traffickers and are often overlooked in awareness programmes and protection mechanisms.

The Abuja gathering therefore sought to ensure that anti-trafficking initiatives become more accessible and inclusive, including through sign-language interpretation, accessible venues and direct participation of persons with disabilities.

“We must not only respond after people have been harmed,” Bishop Kizito said. “We must include vulnerable people from the beginning and work together to protect them.”

Economic empowerment as prevention

A recurring theme throughout the summit was the need for economic empowerment initiatives aimed especially at young people and women.

Bishop Kizito highlighted a pilot agricultural initiative in Nigeria that provides young people with opportunities in farming and community development, helping reduce the temptation to migrate irregularly or fall victim to trafficking networks.

The programme, inspired by the earlier GrowEdo project established in 2018 for women survivors of trafficking in Edo State, focuses on restoring dignity through land access, skills training and sustainable livelihoods.

“Once people have work and can support themselves, it becomes much more difficult for traffickers to exploit them,” the bishop explained.

The Local Ordinary of Aliwal Diocese also connected these discussions to ongoing efforts in South Africa, where Church organisations are empowering vulnerable young women through community gardens, agricultural projects and skills training.

South Africa’s migration challenges

During the Abuja summit, Bishop Kizito was invited to address the current migration situation in South Africa, where anti-migrant sentiment and concerns about undocumented migration have intensified in recent years.

He acknowledged the frustrations experienced by many South Africans, especially unemployed youth facing poverty, lack of opportunities and poor service delivery.

“The young people are disappointed,” he said. “There are no jobs, there are not enough opportunities, and many become frustrated and vulnerable.”

At the same time, Bishop Kizito warned against scapegoating migrants and stressed that trafficking networks thrive in environments marked by weak border management, corruption and economic desperation.

“South Africa has become fertile ground for traffickers because borders are overstretched and many people are desperate for employment and resources,” he explained.

Bishop Kizito also praised the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference for recently issuing a pastoral statement addressing rising tensions around migration and xenophobia.