Another day, another cry for Justice in Sierra Leone – Op ed

Alhaji Imam Alusine Mansaray: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 November 2024:

Today, we share a heart-rending story of Mariama Sow, an innocent eight-year-old girl whose life has been shattered by a heinous crime that demands immediate action. Mariama, a student at Spring Water Primary School in Mabrown Village, Newton, Waterloo, was repeatedly raped by her teacher – someone entrusted to protect and nurture her. This man, known as Uncle Conteh, silenced her with chilling threats of death if she ever told anyone.

For weeks, Mariama carried this unbearable secret alone. Her silence was enveloped in the deep scars of her suffering, but her sudden changes in behaviour and deteriorating health caught her parents’ attention. They immediately sought medical help at a nearby hospital.

The painful excruciating truth was revealed there: “Mariama had been violated multiple times.” The medical professionals pronounced.

The medical team, horrified by the extent of her abuse, immediately reported the matter to the Waterloo Police; determined to bring Uncle Conteh to justice, they devised a plan.

Through one of his trusted friends, they invited him to the hospital. Police officers were ready and waiting. When he arrived, they arrested him, ensuring he could no longer harm another child.

This story is not just about Mariama, it is about the countless vulnerable children whose voices go unheard daily. It is a call to action for everyone who values justice, safety, and childhood innocence.

To the police, we urge you to pursue this case with urgency and determination. Let justice be swift and uncompromising. To child rights organizations, activists, and advocates, we plead: make Mariama’s story a rallying cry. Use your platforms to amplify her voice and demand action.

To our community, ask yourselves: what if this were your child? What if it were your sister or your niece? Imagine the anguish of watching someone you love suffer this unimaginable humiliation. Mariama’s pain is real, devastating, and treacherous. Her story must not fade into silence.

This fight is not just about punishing an evil-doer; it’s about creating a society where children are safe, valued, and free from harm.

Let us all come together to ensure Mariama receives justice and that no other child endures such a horrific ordeal.

Justice for Mariama is justice for all children. Let her story move us to act. The time is now!

Source: An eyewitness in the Mabrown community, Newton, Waterloo.