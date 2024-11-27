Ghana suspends multi-million-dollar contract after audit reveals irregularities

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 November 2024:

In a bold move to address mounting public concerns, the Ghanaian government released a comprehensive audit report in May 2024 on its contentious revenue assurance contract with Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd (SML).

The disclosure came after months of public outcry and demands led by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA). The revelations have led to a partial suspension of the multi-million-cedi contract and triggered nationwide debates about transparency and governance in public procurement.

A Contract Shrouded in Controversy

The GHS 240 million monthly contract was signed between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd, ostensibly to enhance revenue assurance mechanisms. However, investigative reports by The Fourth Estate, an independent media platform, revealed significant concerns about the contract’s value for money and potential irregularities.

These reports led to a public outcry, with civil society organizations, media outlets, and concerned citizens calling for a full disclosure of the terms and an independent audit of the agreement.

The MFWA played a pivotal role in amplifying these calls, formally petitioning the government to release the audit report. Initially resistant to public scrutiny, the government eventually yielded, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered a full-scale audit.

Audit Findings and Immediate Actions

The audit findings, released in May 2024, raised red flags about the financial viability and operational efficiency of the contract. It highlighted discrepancies in the projected revenue mobilization figures versus actual outcomes and questioned the high monthly costs associated with the agreement.

In response to the findings, the President promptly suspended key aspects of the contract and called for a re-evaluation of the terms to safeguard public funds.

Addressing the nation, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“We cannot allow questionable contracts to undermine our fiscal policies or public trust. This government will act decisively to ensure accountability,” he stated.

Special Prosecutor Steps In

In a further escalation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) initiated a preliminary investigation into the contract. Acting on a petition submitted by three investigative journalists affiliated with the MFWA, the OSP announced its intention to examine the legality of the agreement and the processes leading to its approval.

The investigation aims to uncover any potential breaches of procurement laws, conflict of interest, or corruption in the awarding of the contract.

Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd Under Scrutiny

Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd, the private entity at the centre of the controversy, has come under intense scrutiny. Critics have raised questions about the company’s capacity to deliver on its contractual obligations and its connections to high-ranking officials.

Despite the backlash, SML has maintained that it operated within the terms of its agreement with the GRA and provided services that justified its fees. However, the audit findings and subsequent suspension have dented the company’s reputation, prompting widespread calls for stricter oversight of public-private partnerships.

The Role of Investigative Journalism

The pivotal role played by The Fourth Estate and the MFWA in bringing the contract under public scrutiny underscores the importance of investigative journalism in promoting accountability.

Through in-depth reporting, the journalists revealed inconsistencies in the contract’s financial projections and questioned its overall necessity. Their work not only galvanized public discourse but also pressured the government to take corrective actions.

Broader Implications for Governance

This controversy has sparked a broader conversation about governance, procurement processes, and the management of public funds in Ghana. Civil society groups have called for the institutionalization of stricter measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The President’s decision to release the audit report and suspend the contract is seen as a step in the right direction, but many argue that more systemic reforms are needed to restore public trust.

As the investigations continue, Ghanaians are watching closely, hopeful that this case will set a precedent for transparency and accountability in public office.

The outcome of the OSP’s probe will be a litmus test for the government’s resolve to tackle corruption and ensure that public resources are managed with utmost integrity.

This unfolding saga highlights the power of investigative journalism, civic engagement, and responsible leadership in fostering accountability, a reminder that democracy thrives when its institutions and citizens actively work to uphold the public good.