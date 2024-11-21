APC leaders call for unity to strengthen party’s future

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 November 2024:

In a rallying call to restore cohesion and purpose within the All People’s Congress (APC), National Chairman Minkailu Mansaray has urged members to set aside their differences and work collectively toward the party’s revitalization.

The remarks came during a Fundraising Dinner hosted by the APC Southern Region Executive over the weekend, where Mansaray highlighted the need for unity, competence, and inclusivity to reclaim the party’s position as a formidable force in Sierra Leone’s political landscape.

Addressing party members and stakeholders, Mansaray drew a vivid analogy to describe the APC’s current challenges, comparing the party to a vehicle in need of effective leadership to navigate turbulent terrain.

“If the driver is reckless and incapable, we must stop them and find someone competent to steer us forward,” he declared. This metaphor underscored the urgency of addressing internal dysfunctions, emphasizing the importance of putting the party’s collective mission above personal ambitions.

His criticism of the party leadership was not just a cautionary tale but a call to action. Mansaray stressed that leadership must be grounded in accountability and the capacity to unite and inspire the party’s diverse base.

He further lamented the factionalism that has brought chaos to the APC, insisting that only a united front can propel the party toward success in upcoming elections. “We must see ourselves as one team—Team APC,” he stated emphatically.

The Chairman also called for a comprehensive review of the party’s structure, proposing dynamic reforms that would infuse the APC with new energy and inclusiveness. Among his suggestions was the construction of a new party office in the southern region, a symbolic step toward solidifying the APC’s presence in all parts of Sierra Leone. He emphasized the importance of creating an environment that fosters innovation, encourages the participation of youth, and harnesses the collective potential of all members.

Lawyer Lansana Dumbuya, the National Secretary General of the APC, echoed these sentiments, delivering a powerful plea for unity and focus. He warned against the perils of internal rivalries and factionalism, which he described as detrimental to the party’s core mission.

Dumbuya reminded supporters that the APC is a family bound by shared values and a vision for Sierra Leone’s progress. “We cannot afford to act as though we are divided or enemies,” he said, underscoring the necessity of presenting a disciplined and united opposition.

Dumbuya also expressed concern over the growing focus on individual campaigns within the Flagbearer race, cautioning that such distractions undermine the party’s larger objectives. He emphasized that the APC’s success hinges on its ability to project itself as a credible and cohesive alternative to the current government.

“We must not lose sight of why we are here—to restore hope and provide leadership that benefits all Sierra Leoneans,” he added.

Both leaders agreed that the APC’s internal healing is critical to its long-term viability. They called on members to adopt an open-door policy that welcomes diverse perspectives and prioritizes collaboration over competition.

Mansaray and Dumbuya urged party members to recommit to the APC’s foundational principles, ensuring that the party remains relevant, resilient, and ready to tackle Sierra Leone’s pressing challenges.

As the APC prepares for future elections, the calls for unity and reform signal a pivotal moment in its journey. The messages delivered by Mansaray and Dumbuya were not only a critique of the past but a blueprint for the future—one that envisions a stronger, more inclusive APC capable of addressing the aspirations of Sierra Leoneans.

With a renewed focus on healing internal divisions and fostering collaboration, the APC is poised to reassert its influence and leadership in shaping Sierra Leone’s social and political landscape.