Parliamentarian Abdulai Kamara’s bold call to end food insecurity in Sierra Leone

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 November 2024:

Abdulai Kamara MP, widely celebrated for his unwavering commitment to Sierra Leone’s development, delivered an electrifying address to Parliament that was nothing short of a visionary roadmap for tackling the nation’s food insecurity crisis.

Known by many as Honourable Best Guy, his speech transcended routine parliamentary debates, inspiring both optimism and urgency among lawmakers. With a masterful blend of hard-hitting facts and transformative solutions, he laid bare the challenges Sierra Leone faces while offering a clear vision to restore the nation’s food sovereignty.

Opening his address, Honourable Best Guy drew attention to the critical need for collective responsibility in addressing food insecurity. He praised the government’s ambition in launching key initiatives but called for heightened focus and robust implementation.

He reminded Parliament of the fundamental role of food security as the backbone of societal harmony and economic prosperity, emphasizing that “a nation that cannot feed its people cannot secure its future.”

Honourable Kamara delved into the sobering reality highlighted by the World Food Programme’s latest report: 82% of Sierra Leonean households suffer from food insecurity, while 26% endure malnutrition.

While applauding the President’s August 6, 2024 address for drawing attention to these issues, he also urged the government to move beyond rhetoric and take bold, transparent actions to resolve the crisis. His message resonated as a call for honesty and accountability in leadership, ensuring that the promises made to the people are fulfilled with tangible results.

Among the key issues he tackled was the Torma Bom Rice Project, a government initiative launched with the promise of revolutionizing rice production and curbing dependence on imports.

Honourable Best Guy acknowledged the potential of such a project but expressed disappointment over its lack of results thus far. With no rice produced to date, he underscored the urgency of revamping the project to meet its objectives, urging stakeholders to double their efforts and address the gaps in execution.

One of the highlights of his address was his analysis of the economic burden of food insecurity. He commended Parliament for striving to address the rising cost of living but noted that the price of rice, which has surpassed 1,000 Leones per bag, remains an untenable strain on ordinary Sierra Leoneans.

Honourable Kamara also raised concerns about the recent 5% tax on imported rice, arguing that while taxation is a key revenue tool, such measures must be carefully calibrated to avoid exacerbating food insecurity.

More than a critique, Honourable Best Guy’s address was a resounding endorsement of collaborative leadership. He called on Parliament to embrace a transformative approach, suggesting the establishment of a special task force to monitor food security projects and ensure their success.

He proposed empowering local farmers with better access to credit, improved agricultural inputs, and robust market linkages, which he described as “the cornerstone of a self-reliant Sierra Leone.”

Concluding his address, Honourable Abdulai Kamara expressed unwavering confidence in Sierra Leone’s potential to overcome its food challenges. He emphasized that with transparency, innovation, and collective action, the country could not only feed its people but also become a regional agricultural powerhouse.

His words, laced with hope and determination, left no doubt that he stands as a true advocate for the people, charting a path toward a brighter, more secure future.