Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 July 2026:

The African Union (AU) Commission, through the African Union Border Programme (AUBP), and the German Federal Foreign Office congratulate the Republics of Zambia and Zimbabwe on the successful completion of the first phase of the Lake Kariba boundary demarcation exercise.

The installation of floating boundary buoys on Lake Kariba marks the first operational demarcation of an international boundary on a lake in Africa, representing a historic milestone in the implementation of the African Union Border Programme and a significant contribution to peaceful border governance on the continent.

Implemented through the strong cooperation of the Governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe, with technical support from the African Union Commission and financial support by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the initiative demonstrates how clearly defined international boundaries promote peace, prevent conflicts, enhance legal certainty, improve navigation and fisheries management, reduce accidental border crossings, and strengthen cooperation in the management of shared natural resources.

But as both Zambia and Zimbabwe work through their border differences with help from the AU and German government, Sierra Leone and Guinea are far from resolving what for many decades, has become a dangerously entrenched border dispute that has the potential to destabilise the entire West African region, if not resolved soon.

The African Union Border Programme continues to support Member States in the delimitation and demarcation of boundaries while promoting cross-border cooperation as a catalyst for peace, regional integration and sustainable development.

The Lake Kariba initiative is a practical demonstration of this mandate and exemplifies the AU’s vision of transforming borders from barriers into bridges.

The AU Commission and Germany commend the Governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Surveyors General, the Joint Technical Teams, the Zambezi River Authority, the International Organization for Migration and all stakeholders whose dedication made this achievement possible.

As the boundary reaffirmation programme progresses towards completion, the AU Commission and Germany reaffirm their shared commitment to supporting AU Member States in strengthening peaceful border governance, preventing conflicts, fostering regional integration and advancing the aspirations of Agenda 2063.