Audit Service Sierra Leone presents 2023 Audit Report to Parliament

Mackie M. Jalloh: 18 December 2024:

The Audit Service Sierra Leone (ASSL) has officially submitted its 2023 Auditor-General’s Annual Report on the Accounts of Sierra Leone to Parliament. This report, covering the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2023, was presented to lawmakers last week, and will soon be available for public access on the ASSL website.

The submission is a significant step in maintaining transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, as outlined in Section 119 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone. This legal mandate underscores the critical role of the Auditor-General in ensuring the effective auditing of the country’s public accounts.

Constitutional Mandates and Public Accountability

Section 119(2) of the 1991 Constitution assigns the Auditor-General the duty of auditing the Public Accounts of Sierra Leone and public offices, including the central and local government, the courts, universities, and public institutions funded wholly or partly by public funds. These audits extend to statutory corporations, companies, and any other organizations established under statutory instruments or Acts of Parliament.

Furthermore, Section 119(4) obliges the Auditor-General to present their findings to Parliament within 12 months of the financial year’s conclusion. The report must highlight any irregularities or issues identified in the audited accounts and draw Parliament’s attention to significant matters requiring oversight.

The 2023 report is expected to provide a detailed analysis of the use of public funds, expose any instances of mismanagement, and offer recommendations for improving fiscal discipline across government entities.

Promoting Transparency Through Public Access

The ASSL emphasized its commitment to making the report publicly accessible through its official website (www.auditservice.gov.sl) following parliamentary tabling. This transparency measure ensures that citizens can stay informed about how their tax contributions are managed and allocated by the government.

Public access to the Auditor-General’s reports has been a hallmark of ASSL’s approach to fostering accountability and reinforcing public trust in the country’s financial systems. By doing so, the Audit Service plays a vital role in empowering citizens to hold government institutions accountable for their performance and financial integrity.

The Role of ASSL in National Development

As Sierra Leone’s premier auditing institution, the ASSL has consistently championed excellence in financial oversight and governance. Through its meticulous audits and recommendations, the organization helps mitigate the risks of corruption and inefficiency, ultimately supporting national development objectives.

The ASSL reaffirmed its commitment to upholding these principles in the press release, describing itself as a leading audit organization dedicated to promoting accountability and transparency in public institutions.

Expectations from the 2023 Audit Report

With its submission, stakeholders anticipate the 2023 Auditor-General’s Report will provide critical insights into the financial practices of government institutions over the past year. It is expected to outline successes, shortcomings, and areas requiring immediate reform, particularly in light of ongoing challenges in public financial management.

The report also serves as a crucial tool for Parliament, equipping lawmakers with the information needed to exercise their oversight functions effectively. By highlighting irregularities and proposing actionable recommendations, the report is an indispensable resource for strengthening governance and ensuring prudent management of public resources.

A Call for Continued Excellence

As the ASSL continues its work, the organization remains pivotal to Sierra Leone’s governance framework. Its efforts not only enhance financial accountability but also foster a culture of transparency and ethical public service.

By adhering to constitutional mandates and delivering timely reports, the Audit Service Sierra Leone underscores its role as a watchdog for public funds, a key contributor to the country’s progress, and a defender of citizens’ rights to accountability and transparency.