A dark day For democracy and accountability in Sierra Leone – Op ed

Dr Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 December 2024:

Sierra Leone witnessed a deeply unsettling moment in its history yesterday when Parliament voted to remove Auditor General Lara Taylor-Pearce and her deputy, Tamba Momoh, from office.

The decision came after years of scrutiny and allegations that they had failed to uphold auditing principles, claims that have long been met with scepticism by many citizens.

Out of the 136 Members of Parliament present, 100 voted in favour of their removal, a move that has left the nation grappling with concerns about accountability, transparency, and the integrity of its democratic institutions.

This abrupt decision could not have come at a worse time.

A newly released audit report has exposed alarming gaps in the country’s financial management, with large sums of public funds unaccounted for.

Instead of addressing these issues and working to restore public trust, Parliament chose to dismiss the very individuals who once brought these irregularities to light.

The timing alone raises serious questions about the motive behind the move and whether it was driven by political interests rather than genuine concerns about performance.

For years, Lara Taylor-Pearce and her deputy stood as symbols of integrity in a system plagued by corruption and financial mismanagement.

Their removal signals a dangerous precedent where those who expose wrongdoing are punished rather than protected.

It sends a chilling message that independent oversight is no longer safe in Sierra Leone and that those in power can silence accountability without fear of consequences.

The fallout from this decision is likely to be far-reaching.

It risks damaging public confidence in institutions meant to protect national interests. Citizens may now view Parliament not as a guardian of democracy but as a tool for executive control.

The decision could also impact international relations, as donor agencies and foreign partners rely heavily on credible audit systems before committing financial aid.

Without trust in these systems, much-needed support could dwindle, leaving Sierra Leone more vulnerable to economic instability.

At its core, this moment reflects the growing fragility of Sierra Leone’s democratic values. When Parliament prioritizes political loyalty over national accountability, it opens the door to unchecked corruption and mismanagement.

The decision is more than a setback; it is a betrayal of the people who depend on transparency to safeguard public resources and ensure a better future.

The question that lingers is whether this act marks the beginning of deeper institutional collapse or serves as a wake-up call for citizens to demand better governance.

As the dust settles, the country must brace itself for the ripple effects of this decision.

With oversight institutions weakened, corruption emboldened, and accountability sidelined, Sierra Leone risks sinking further into economic and political uncertainty.

The voices of the people must rise louder than ever to challenge this troubling trend and push for reforms that restore faith in the country’s democratic processes.

What happened in Parliament yesterday was not just a decision to remove two officials. It was a statement about the kind of nation Sierra Leone has become.

The future remains uncertain, but the path forward must be one of vigilance, resistance, and an unwavering demand for accountability.

The fight for a better Sierra Leone cannot end here.

History will judge Lara Taylor-Pearce and Tamba Momoh fairly, and my gut instincts are that history will absolve them and recognise their patriotism.