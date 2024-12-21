Sierra Leone Parliament votes to remove Auditor-General Lara Taylor-Pearce and Deputy

Sierra Eye: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 December 2024:

Sierra Leone’s Parliament yesterday voted by a two-thirds majority (100/136) of members present to approve the removal of Auditor-General Lara Taylor-Pearce and her deputy, Tamba Momoh, marking a significant and controversial development in the country’s governance.

Earlier in the session, the Clerk of Parliament read a message from @PresidentBio urging members of Parliament to consider the recommendations of the Tribunal report, which advocated for the removal of the Auditor-General and her Deputy.

The Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma, subsequently forwarded the motion and summarised the findings of the Tribunal report, which cited allegations of professional misconduct.

The vote was not without contention. The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. @abdemata, expressed frustration over what he described as insufficient time for opposition members to prepare for such a consequential decision. “Most of our MPs are out of the country, and it will be unfair to vote now on this matter,” he said.

He highlighted that members of his party were in Gambia and Abuja and pointed to what he termed “surreptitious arrangements” that ensured the presence of SLPP MPs while leaving behind APC members.

Hon. Kargbo also criticised the government’s handling of the matter, describing it as rushed and unfair. “This item was never discussed at the Business Committee,” he noted, a point echoed by Hon. Daniel Koroma.

However, the Speaker of Parliament rejected these concerns, stating that Parliament has never convened with all members present and insisting that the session proceed as planned.

Hon. Mathew Nyuma dismissed the opposition’s concerns, asserting that it is not necessary for every MP to be present for a vote and pointing out that some SLPP members were also absent. He maintained that the inclusion of the matter on the Order Paper was done correctly, as per instructions from the Speaker.

Nyuma defended the Tribunal report, claiming that it provided sufficient grounds for the removal of Taylor-Pearce and Momoh. He argued that the Auditor-General’s actions violated professional standards and undermined the principles of accountability and transparency.

Opposition MPs criticised the Tribunal report, calling it unfair and unjust. They highlighted that independent institutions that reviewed the matter found no evidence of professional misconduct by Taylor-Pearce and Momoh.

Hon. Kargbo questioned why the Tribunal could not conclude that the Auditor-General and her Deputy failed to audit the @FCC_Freetown, despite allegations to that effect. He warned that approving their removal would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the independence of accountability institutions.

“The removal of the Auditor-General defeats the purpose of the President’s rejection of the 2020 Finance Bill, which was meant to prevent the improper use of public funds,” Kargbo argued.

During the session, the Speaker ruled that a two-thirds majority would be determined by the total number of members present in Parliament at the time of the vote, rather than the total number of members of Parliament.

This decision was met with sharp criticism from the Opposition Leader, who described the ruling as “unprecedented” and warned that it would set a dangerous precedent. “There has never been a circumstance in the past where two-thirds is calculated based only on members present,” he emphasised.

Despite his objections, the Speaker firmly stood by his decision and urged the opposition not to question his ruling.

The vote will spark widespread debate, with critics asserting that it undermines the integrity of Sierra Leone’s democratic institutions. Taylor-Pearce, who has been widely recognised for her role in promoting transparency and accountability, leaves behind a legacy that many fear will be tainted by what they view as a politically motivated decision.

As journalist @thomasd05987132 noted, “Her Only Crime Was To Stand Up For The Public in Protecting the Purse & For Exposing Malfeasance in Highest Office of Land. The last shield of Integrity and the fight against corruption is about to be shattered.”