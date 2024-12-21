Audit unmasks Zoodlabs’ $1.44 million fraud

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 December 2024:

In a startling revelation that underscores the negligence and recklessness plaguing public-private partnerships in Sierra Leone, the 2023 Audit Report has laid bare the blatant non-compliance of Zoodlabs (SL) Ltd. with critical contractual obligations.

The report highlights the company’s failure to fulfil its financial commitments, leaving the government saddled with a staggering $1.44 million in unpaid fees.

This financial haemorrhage stems from Zoodlabs’ operational agreement with the Government of Sierra Leone for the maintenance and commercial management of the ACE Submarine Fibre Optic Cable Landing Station and its ancillary infrastructure under Sierra Leone Cable Ltd.

The annual fixed fee, which represents a cornerstone of the contract, was callously ignored by the company, resulting in significant revenue loss for the government and, by extension, the citizens of Sierra Leone.

Zoodlabs (SL) Ltd., once touted as a key partner in Sierra Leone’s drive for digital transformation, has instead emerged as a symbol of corporate disregard for accountability.

The failure to remit such a substantial amount not only constitutes a breach of contract but also casts serious doubts on the company’s commitment to its obligations.

The unpaid fees directly undermine the financial capacity of the government to invest in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The ACE Fibre Optic Cable: A Mismanaged Asset

The ACE Submarine Fibre Optic Cable, a vital piece of infrastructure designed to enhance internet connectivity and foster technological growth in Sierra Leone, has become a tool for exploitation.

Zoodlabs, entrusted with its operation and commercial management, has instead turned it into a liability. The company’s actions—or lack thereof—reflect a disturbing trend of private entities prioritizing profit over public good, with little to no accountability.

The audit report not only exposes Zoodlabs’ financial delinquency but also points to systemic failures in oversight and enforcement.

Questions must be asked about the role of government officials and regulatory bodies tasked with monitoring compliance. How could such a significant lapse go unnoticed for so long? Were there deliberate efforts to shield the company from scrutiny?

The failure to enforce the terms of the contract indicates a troubling lack of diligence on the part of government agencies. This negligence has emboldened entities like Zoodlabs to flout their obligations without fear of consequences, perpetuating a culture of impunity that undermines governance and development.

The revelation demands swift and decisive action. Zoodlabs must be held accountable for its financial obligations, with interest and penalties applied where applicable.

Additionally, the government must conduct a thorough review of all agreements with the company to identify and rectify any other breaches.

Beyond financial restitution, this debacle underscores the urgent need for robust mechanisms to ensure compliance in public-private partnerships.

Contracts must be accompanied by stringent monitoring frameworks and transparent reporting processes to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The Zoodlabs scandal is a wake-up call for Sierra Leone. It highlights the dangers of entrusting critical national assets to private entities without adequate safeguards. As the country grapples with economic challenges, every dollar counts.

The loss of $1.44 million due to corporate negligence is not just a financial blow—it is an affront to the people of Sierra Leone, whose resources and opportunities are being siphoned off by unscrupulous entities.

In the face of such betrayal, Sierra Leone must rise to demand accountability, transparency, and justice. Anything less would be a disservice to its citizens and a failure of leadership.