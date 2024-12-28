Who did It? Op ed

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 December 2024:

Today, I write with a heavy heart to remind Sierra Leoneans of a painful chapter in the history of one of our own ethnic groups, the Fula people. The events of December 15, 2024, have resurrected bitter memories that no one should have to relive.

As a Fula and a proud Sierra Leonean like many others, I feel compelled to address the injustices that were carried out and to advocate for a future, when unity triumphs over division.

Sierra Leone, a nation composed of 16 ethnic groups, thrives on the contributions of all its people. Each ethnic group, in its unique way, has played an integral role in shaping the nation we call home.

Among these groups, the Fula community has stood as a cornerstone of progress, contributing to education, health, security, politics, and many other spheres of national development. Despite these contributions, the Fulas continue to face marginalization, often labelled as foreigners in the very country they have helped build.

The Fula people have lived in Sierra Leone long before the arrival of some other ethnic groups. They are deeply woven into the fabric of this nation, not as outsiders but as integral members of the Sierra Leonean family.

Historically, Fulas have been pivotal in trade and commerce, bridging communities and fostering economic growth. In education, countless Fulas have excelled as scholars, teachers, and mentors, shaping the minds of future generations. In politics, they have participated with dedication, advocating for policies that benefit the entire nation. These contributions are undeniable and should be celebrated, not dismissed.

Sierra Leone is a nation of migrants

Every ethnic group, at some point in history, migrated to this land. Yet, no one else is consistently referred to as a foreigner. Why then is this stigma reserved for the Fulas? It is a question that reveals a troubling inconsistency in how we perceive and treat each other.

The events of December 15 are a stark reminder of how far we still have to go. On this day, members of the Fula community in Sierra Leone were subjected to unjust arrests, an act that reeks of ethnic profiling and scapegoating. These actions are not only unjust but also antithetical to the principles of justice and unity that should guide our nation.

Who gave the order for these arrests? Why were Fulas targeted? These are questions that demand answers. I call on the government of Sierra Leone to institute an independent investigation into these actions.

Accountability is not just a moral obligation; it is a necessity to ensure that such events never happen again. Those responsible must be held to account, and a clear precedent must be set to protect all communities in Sierra Leone from ethnic targeting.

Some have argued that these arrests were in retaliation for actions taken by the Guinean government, which deported Sierra Leoneans living illegally in Guinea. However, retaliation is not the answer.

The actions of the Guinean government should be addressed through diplomatic channels, not by targeting Fulas in Sierra Leone. It is essential to separate the actions of a foreign government from the innocent individuals living within our borders.

If we were to act on this tit-for-tat mentality, where would it end? Would we target all non-native groups, including Susus, Madingos, Kissis, the Mendes, the Temnes, the Yalunkas, or others?

Such actions would only sow seeds of discord and tarnish our reputation as a nation of civilized, law-abiding people.

Sierra Leone is a nation of diversity and therein lies our strength. Our ability to coexist peacefully, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or cultural background, is a hallmark of our identity.

We are a family, and families do not turn on each other in times of trial. Instead, they come together, united by a shared commitment to mutual respect and understanding.

As President Julius Maada Bio reminded us in his Christmas address, we are called to be our brothers’ keepers. Are we living up to this ideal? Have we shown gratitude for the immense contributions of the Fula community to nation-building? Or have we allowed prejudice and ignorance to guide our actions? These are questions we must all ponder.

The events of December 15 must serve as a wake-up call. Sierra Leone must reaffirm its commitment to justice, unity, and equality.

Let’s have an Independent Investigation

The government must identify those responsible for the unjust arrests and ensure accountability. This is essential to rebuild trust within the Fula community and among all Sierra Leoneans.

Strengthen Legal Protections

Ethnic profiling and discrimination have no place in our society. Laws must be enacted or reinforced to safeguard the rights of all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.

Promote Unity and Understanding

Educational campaigns should emphasize the contributions of all ethnic groups, fostering a sense of pride in our shared heritage.

Address Diplomatic Grievances Appropriately

Retaliation against innocent individuals is never the answer. Diplomatic channels must be used to address issues with foreign governments.

Celebrate Diversity

Let us take pride in our differences and see them as opportunities to learn and grow. Our diversity is not a weakness; it is our greatest strength.

As a Fula who has represented Sierra Leone on both local and international platforms, I take immense pride in our green, white, and blue flag. I have always strived to uplift the image of our nation, and I am willing to lay down my life for its progress.

But progress cannot come at the expense of justice. A nation that marginalizes any part of its population is a nation that holds itself back.

Sierra Leone is the only home we have. Let us work together to ensure that it is a home where everyone feels safe, valued, and included.

The events of December 15 should not define us. Instead, let them be a turning point, a moment when we chose unity over division, justice over prejudice, and progress over stagnation.

Let us embrace the unique blend of cultures, traditions, and histories that make Sierra Leone special. Together, we can build a nation where no one lives in fear because of their ethnicity, where everyone has an equal stake in our shared future, and where the painful memories of the past give way to the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

The question remains: Who did it? And perhaps more importantly, what are we going to do about it?