Sierra Leone’s Inspector General of Police subverting the rule of Law

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 December 2024:

Sierra Leone today faces an extremely worrying situation, one that threatens the very foundation of the rule of law in the country’s fragile democracy. At the heart of this crisis is the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Faya Sellu, whose actions, or lack thereof, are fostering an atmosphere of anarchy, distrust, and lawlessness.

The very institution tasked with upholding law and order has become an instrument of oppression and brutality.

The rule of law is the cornerstone of any democratic society. It ensures that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the law. Yet, under Mr. Faya Sellu’s leadership, the Sierra Leone Police Force appears to be operating as a rogue entity, accountable to no one but itself.

This is dangerous and must not be allowed to continue.

The question must be asked, why is Mr. Faya Sellu still at the helm of the Sierra Leone Police Force?

Where is the Police Council, and what actions have they taken to address this alarming situation?

The council, chaired by the Vice President, is tasked with ensuring accountability within the police force. Its silence in the face of serious human rights violations is deafening and deeply troubling.

Similarly, what has the President done to address this crisis?

As the Commander-in-Chief, President Julius Maada Bio (Photo below) bears ultimate responsibility for the actions of the security forces.

Yet, there has been no indication that the President is willing to rein in Mr. Sellu or hold him accountable for his actions.

This lack of leadership only serves to erode public trust in the government and its institutions.

The disappearance of journalist Thomas Dixon, whose only crime according to the police, was to accuse the Inspector General of “arrogance” – has only added to the public’s anxiety.

Under Mr. Sellu’s stewardship, the police force has fostered an environment where such incidents can occur without consequence. Journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens live in fear of arbitrary arrest, harassment, or worse.

This is not the Sierra Leone that our forebears envisioned, and it is certainly not the Sierra Leone that we deserve.

The time has come for decisive action. Mr. Faya Sellu’s position as Inspector General of Police is no longer tenable. His leadership has been marked by human rights violations, abuse of power, and a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

For the sake of the nation, he must be dismissed immediately.

But removing Mr. Sellu is only the first step. The government must undertake a comprehensive review of the police force, including its leadership, operations, and accountability mechanisms.

The Police Council must fulfil its mandate to oversee the force and ensure that it serves the people of Sierra Leone, not the personal interests of a few individuals.

Rebuilding trust in the police force will not be easy, but it is essential. The government must:

Conduct Independent Investigations

All allegations of misconduct, abuse, and human rights violations must be thoroughly investigated by an independent body. Those found guilty must face the full force of the law.

Enhance Oversight

Strengthen the role of the Police Council and other oversight bodies to ensure that the police force operates transparently and accountability.

Promote Diversity and Inclusion

Address the ethnic biases that have plagued the force. The police must reflect the diversity of Sierra Leone and treat all citizens equally, regardless of their background.

Invest in Training

Provide ongoing training for police officers on human rights, community policing, and the rule of law. This will help to foster a culture of professionalism and respect within the force.

Engage Civil Society

Work with civil society organizations, the media, and community leaders to rebuild public confidence in the police. Open dialogue and collaboration are key to bridging the gap between the police and the communities they serve.

Sierra Leone stands at a crossroads. The actions of the Inspector General of Police have brought us to the brink of lawlessness and tyranny. But it is not too late to change course. By holding Mr. Faya Sellu accountable and reforming the police force, we can restore the rule of law and ensure that justice prevails for all Sierra Leoneans.

A few weeks ago, Sierra Leoneans were horrified by reports of innocent citizens being targeted, harassed, and arrested by unscrupulous police and military officers based solely on their ethnicity. These individuals, primarily from the Fula community, were wrongfully accused of involvement in incidents tied to neighbouring Guinea.

The irony is that these Sierra Leonean citizens had no connection whatsoever to the events in Guinea. Such actions not only violate their constitutional rights but also foster ethnic tension in a nation still healing from the scars of division.

When the public demanded answers, the response from the Inspector General of Police was a disgraceful abdication of responsibility. Mr. Sellu claimed ignorance of the instructions that led to these arrests, stating that he had not authorized such actions. Yet, this explanation rings hollow.

As the head of the Sierra Leone Police Force, the Inspector General is ultimately accountable for all operations carried out under his watch. If he truly did not authorize the arrests, then who did? And why has no one been held accountable for these egregious violations?

To add to the confusion, during a press conference orchestrated by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education, Mr. John Caulker, the head of the Office of National Security (ONS), admitted that foreigners living illegally in Sierra Leone had been targeted and arrested.

While the ONS’s position may attempt to justify some actions, it still fails to explain the targeting of innocent Sierra Leonean citizens based on their ethnicity. This raises serious questions about the coordination and oversight within our security apparatus. Who is really in charge? Who sent the police on this ethnically charged mission?

The Inspector General’s troubling behaviour does not stop there. In a recent incident, a suspect who had been granted bail by the courts was allegedly rearrested and detained on the direct orders of Mr. Sellu.

Even more shocking is that the suspect was subsequently relocated to a facility far from Freetown. This blatant disregard for the judiciary’s authority undermines the principle of separation of powers and threatens the sanctity of the legal system.

If the Inspector General of Police can unilaterally overturn court decisions, then what hope is there for justice in Sierra Leone?

The people of Sierra Leone deserve better. They deserve a police force that protects and serves, not one that intimidates and oppresses. It is up to the government, civil society, and all citizens to demand accountability and fight for the future of our democracy.

As we navigate these challenging times, let us remember that the rule of law is not just a principle, it is the foundation upon which our nation is built. Let us protect it with all our might.

About the author

Alpha Amadu Jalloh is the author of the newly published book – “Monopoly of Happiness: Unveiling Sierra Leone’s Social Imbalance”