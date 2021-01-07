Auditor General responds to critics and audit findings deniers

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 07 January 2021:

Since the publication of the 2019 Audit Report into the management of Sierra Leone’s financial affairs by the government, and the COVID-19 audit report in December 2020, officials and supporters of the Bio government have spared no time and effort in trying to discredit the Auditor General’s findings.

The COVID-19 audit report reveals massive corruption in the handling of the Corona funds by NaCOVERC, the body set up by the government to oversee efforts in tackling the pandemic.

Contracts for the procurement of vehicles, motorbikes and other items were “hugely inflated” to the tune of almost Le5 billion.

Of significant concern has been the disappearance of a 5KVA electricity generator donated by the Chinese government to enable Sierra Leone’s response to the pandemic; 47 laptops procured by NaCOVERC could not also be found; vehicles valued at billions of Leones were over-priced.

These issues, including the State’s loss of $5.5 billion in timber export have generated lots of concerns from within and outside Sierra Leone.

These stunning revelations have so far embarrassed the government, causing their apologists and apparatchiks to engage in acts of calumny, aimed at maliciously discrediting the auditor general’s findings.

Government’s apologists and apparatchiks claim that both audit reports are full of material misstatement or factual errors.

Today, the Audit Service Sierra Leone held a press conference in Freetown, where they responded to criticisms and denials of their audit findings.

Evidence presented by the auditors at the press conference showed that the 50KVA generator is still missing, contrary to what the Anti-Corruption Commission has said.

The auditors also disputed information being peddled about the missing 47 laptops and more.

You can watch Audit Service Sierra Leone clarifying issues around the missing 50KVA generator, the 47 laptops and vehicles procured for the fight against covid. (We are very sorry about the video orientation – we published the Facebook link as received:

https://www.facebook.com/FritongPost2018/videos/425849802104556/

