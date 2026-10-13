Former Attorney General of Sierra Leone – Joseph F Kamara released from jail

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 October 2026:

Proceedings have resumed this morning at Sierra Leone’s Supreme Court in Freetown, where laywers for the government and the opposition All Peoples’ Congress Party (APC), respectively, are making arguments about the recent decision of the country’s Speaker of parliament to declare that a vote of two-thirds of all elected members of parlaiment is not necessary to amend the Constitituion of Siera Leone.

According to reports from Freetown, the former Attorney General – Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, who is acting as senior counsel for the opposition APC, has this morning been released from jail, after he was arrested in court last week on the orders of Chief Justice Komba Kamanda.

Chief Justice Komba Kamanda ordered the arrest and detention of the former Attorney General – Joseph Firzgerald Kamara after a heated argument between the two on legal procedural matters, which led to the Chief Justice losing his temper and composure.

He demanded an apology and retraction from the former Attorney General which was done, but not accepted by the Chief Justice, who then ordered a summary custodial sentence which many believed was an abuse of his authority as Chief Justice.

After spending five days in prison, Joseph Kamara has today been released and expected to return to the Supreme Court to continue to advocate on behalf of his opposition APC.