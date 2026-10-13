Sierra Leone counts down to first fully digital census

John Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 October 2026:

Sierra Leone has begun the final 50-day countdown to its 2026 Population and Housing Census, with government officials and development partners calling for nationwide participation in the country’s first fully digital enumeration exercise.

The countdown was launched at the Miatta Civic Centre in Freetown, bringing together Statistics Sierra Leone, the Ministry of Information and Civic Education, development partners, political representatives and the media to assess preparations ahead of Census Night on 1 December. Nationwide enumeration will begin on 2 December.

The census is expected to provide critical demographic data to guide national planning, resource allocation and public investment in education, healthcare, housing, infrastructure and social protection.

Speaking at the event, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Representative Sibeso Mululuma underscored the importance of reliable population data in shaping policies that respond to the needs of all communities, particularly the most vulnerable.

“High-quality population data is paramount. It provides the empirical foundation necessary to design targeted policies and programmes, ensuring assistance reaches the most vulnerable demographics and that no individual is left behind,” Mululuma said.

She called on development partners to sustain their support and urged community leaders, civil society organisations and the media to promote public awareness, address concerns and counter misinformation that could undermine participation.

UNFPA is supporting census preparations through technical assistance, capacity-building and operational support, alongside funding partners including the Governments of Iceland, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Statistics Sierra Leone Statistician General – Andrew Bob Johnny, said technical preparations were advancing but stressed that public cooperation would be crucial to the exercise’s success.

“A successful census depends on both technical preparation and public cooperation,” Johnny said, pointing to progress in field readiness, training and digital systems.

Among the key milestones is the receipt of 25,000 electronic tablets procured for census field operations. Preparatory work has also included the July 2026 Mock Census, the Cartographic Mapping Outcome Report and the development of standardised training materials.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Kenyeh Barlay described the countdown as a call for collective national action, stressing that the census would provide essential evidence for development planning.

She said reliable demographic information would help the government identify growing demand for public services, pinpoint gaps and direct investments towards communities that need them most.

Representatives of both the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the opposition All People’s Congress (APC) attended the launch, signalling broad political participation in the national exercise.

With Census Night approaching, the government and its partners are urging households across the country to cooperate with census officials and provide accurate information.

Media organisations have also been encouraged to help explain the census process, address public concerns and ensure communities understand the importance of being counted.

The census is expected to strengthen Sierra Leone’s evidence base for tracking development progress, informing public policy and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

About the author

John Sesay is Communications Analyst at the UNFPA in Sierra Leone