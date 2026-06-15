Chairman of Sierra Leone’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party – Minkailu Mansaray has died

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 June 2026:

Sierra Leone’s main opposition APC party’s National Chairman – Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, has passed away in Pôle Santé de Dakar Clinique Mixte in Dakar, Senegal after a long illness.

Alhaji Foday Yansanneh has been serving as Acting Chairman, during Minkailu’s long stay in London where he had been receiving medical treatment.

There have been several reactions on social media:

“We have lost our party Chairman, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray. APC plunged into deep mourning . May he RIP. Hope he will receive a state funeral.”

“His death has come as a shock to members of the All People’s Congress (APC), supporters, and many across Sierra Leone. At this time, the cause of his death has not been officially disclosed, and details surrounding his passing remain limited.

“Hon. Mansaray was a respected political leader who played a significant role in the affairs and leadership of the APC. His dedication to public service and his contributions to the party will be remembered by many.”

Minkailu previously served as deputy leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) party before his election as Chairman.

An experienced career businessman in the insurance industry, Minkailu Mansaray worked for many years as an executive at the Sierra Leone National Insurance Company.

Mansaray was an elected member of Parliament from 2002 to 2007, when the APC became the ruling party.

He was Sierra Leone’s Minister of Labor from 2007 to 2010; and became Minister of Mines and Natural Resources in 2010. In 2012, Mansaray was elected deputy leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) party.

Mansaray is a senior and long-term member of the All People’s Congress party (APC), and is a member of the APC National Advisory Council, a powerful body within the APC, that is made up of the most senior members of the APC party. He is a close ally of the former president Ernest Bai Koroma.

He is a graduate of Fourah Bay College, and a close ally and personal friend of Sierra Leone’s president Ernest Bai Koroma, with whom he worked at the Sierra Leone National Insurance Company.

Mansaray was born in Tonkolili District in the North of Sierra Leone, though he grew up in the capital Freetown. He is a devout muslim of Temne heritage.

As outpouring of sadness and expression of condolence continue throughout the day, politicians of all persuations have also published messages:

In the last hour, Parliamentary Minority Leader – Abdul Kargbo MP, said:” I am departing from Pôle Santé de Dakar Clinique Mixte, one of the leading hospitals in Dakar, to accompany Aunty Kay (Photo above), the wife of our late Chairman of the All People’s Congress, to her residence in Senegal.

“The remains of our beloved Chairman have now been taken to the mortuary, while arrangements are underway to convey his body to Sierra Leone for a dignified burial. This is a painful moment for the APC family and the nation at large, and we continue to pray for strength and comfort during this difficult time.

“I also wish to thank the Government of Sierra Leone for the support and cooperation shown throughout this process. May the soul of our late Chairman rest in perfect peace.”

Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said: “I received the news of the passing of our National Chairman, Comrade Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray with profound sadness. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Aunty Kay and the children, to his extended family, and to the entire APC family.

“Uncle Minks as I always called him, was a political mentor to me and a dedicated leader who remained steadfast in his commitment to the ideals of the APC and served both the party and the nation with diligence and distinction. His passing is not only a great loss for the APC but also for Sierra Leone.

“I pray that Almighty God grants him eternal rest and comforts his immediate family, friends, and fellow APC comrades during this difficult time. Rest in peace Uncle Minks.”

President Julius Maada Bio expressed his condolences, saying: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the National Chairman of the All People’s Congress, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray. Sierra Leone has lost a respected statesman and a great politician whose contributions to our nation’s democratic journey will never be forgotten.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone, and the Sierra Leone People’s Party, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the APC, and all who mourn his demise. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Vice president Juldeh Jalloh said: “I join countless Sierra Leoneans in mourning the passing of Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, National Chairman of the All People’s Congress. Uncle Minks as he was fondly called, was an outstanding politician who dedicated much of his life to serving people. Beyond politics, he was a God-fearing man whose humility, faith, and respect for others earned him admiration across party lines.

“His passing is a loss not only to his family and the APC, but to Sierra Leone as a whole. He leaves behind a legacy of commitment, leadership, and service that will be remembered by many.

“We pray that Allah (SWT) reward his years of service, forgive his sins, and grant him a place among the righteous in Al-Jannah Firdaus. May he rest in peace.”