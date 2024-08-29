Deputy opposition Leader urges Parliamentary action to combat corruption in Sierra Leone

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 August 2024:

Daniel Koroma MP, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Sierra Leone’s Parliament, has called for a decisive and united legislative front to address the nation’s growing concerns over corruption and financial mismanagement. His comments come as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), under the leadership of Deputy Speaker Ibrahim Tawa Conteh MP, intensifies its nationwide campaign to recover billions of Leones in state funds that have been mismanaged or remain unaccounted for.

In a recent parliamentary session, Koroma argued that the future of Sierra Leone hinges on the effectiveness of its Parliament. He asserted that a committed and assertive legislative body has the potential to tackle the country’s most pressing issues, particularly the rampant corruption that has plagued various sectors of government. Koroma emphasized that true accountability must start with Parliament, which holds the power to influence change at every level of governance.

Meanwhile, Tawa Conteh MP, has been actively leading the PAC on a rigorous mission to reclaim state funds lost through mismanagement, focusing on the “grey areas” identified in past audit reports. His tour of the provinces, aimed at addressing financial irregularities within local councils, has been met with both support and resistance.

Despite the challenges, Tawa Conteh remains resolute in his efforts. “Our objective is to recover every Leone that has been misappropriated,” he stated, reaffirming his commitment to restoring financial integrity within the government.

The PAC’s work is seen as a critical step towards rebuilding public trust in Sierra Leone’s institutions. However, the task is daunting, as the committee must navigate a complex web of political influences and entrenched practices.

Tawa Conteh’s uncompromising stance, including his willingness to hold even close associates accountable, has drawn both praise and criticism. “When it comes to recovering President Bio’s money, there are no exceptions,” he declared, underscoring the seriousness of his mission.

Koroma echoed these sentiments but also highlighted the broader implications for Sierra Leone’s political landscape. He pointed out that several Members of Parliament who were not re-elected had been marginalized for prioritizing national interests over party loyalty. This, he argued, reflects a deeper issue within the political system, where the pursuit of party agendas often comes at the expense of the country’s well-being.

Koroma believes that Parliament has the legislative power to drive significant change if it chooses to exercise its authority fully. “Parliament’s strength lies in its ability to enforce accountability,” he stated, suggesting that if Parliament takes a robust approach, it could effectively eliminate the need for multiple agencies tasked with overseeing governance. “The only limitation of Parliament is its inability to alter the laws of nature; beyond that, we have the power to transform the nation,” he added.

As Sierra Leone grapples with the challenges of corruption and governance, the calls from leaders like Koroma and Tawa Conteh serve as a reminder of the critical role that Parliament must play in steering the country towards a more accountable and transparent future. Whether the legislative body can rise to the occasion and fulfil its potential remains to be seen, but the stakes for Sierra Leone’s development have never been higher.