ECOWAS Commission President – Dr. Omar Alieu Touray holds talks with UN’s Deputy Secretary-General 

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 29 August 2025:

On Monday, 25th August 2025, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and priority challenges affecting development in West Africa.

The discussions focused on terrorism, the proliferation of weapons, insecurity, and efforts to uphold peace, security and stability within the ECOWAS region.

The two leaders also discussed the presidential elections to be held before the end of the year in Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau, relations between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), ECOWAS missions in Guinea-Bissau and The Gambia, the transition process in Guinea, the situation at the Guinea-Sierra Leone border, as well as reforms under consideration within ECOWAS and the African Union to improve institutional performance.

Dr. Omar Alieu Touray briefed the Deputy Secretary-General on flagship ECOWAS initiatives, including the ECO common currency envisaged for 2027, implementation of the electronic component of the Interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT) to facilitate trade and strengthen intra-regional commerce, and regional infrastructure projects, such as the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway and the maritime links – Dakar-Praia, Praia-Dakar-Abidjan, and Praia–Banjul.

Ms. Amina J. Mohammed reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to continue supporting ECOWAS in addressing the Community’s challenges and promoting peace, security, and stability in West Africa.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General was accompanied by Ms. Hadiza Elayo, Special Assistant, Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and Mr. Mohamed Fall, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria.

On the ECOWAS side, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray was joined by Mr. Abdou Kolley, Chief of Staff to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Cyriaque Agnekethom, Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, Mr Serigne Mamadou Ka, Acting Head of the Electoral Assistance Division, and Mr. Liberor Doscof Aho, the Commission’s Communication Officer.