ECOWAS Commission visits INNOSON® vehicle assembly plant in Nigeria

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 September 2025:

ECOWAS Commission conducted a follow-up mission to the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) in Anambra State, Nigeria, on September 3, 2025, to assess Nigeria’s progress in implementing its National Automotive Industry Development Plan, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The mission brought together representatives from the ECOWAS Commission, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), and the management of IVM.

During the mission, delegates toured key production sites, including the assembly lines for 15- and 17-seater buses, the air conditioning and electrical sections, the compressed natural gas (CNG) bus installation unit, the surface treatment facilities, and the stability testing facilities.

IVM also revealed its intention to commission two new large-scale plants before the end of the year, reflecting significant investments to increase production capacity.

Beyond its operations in Nigeria, the company highlighted its role in manufacturing ambulances, military vehicles, and tractors, as well as its growing exports to Sierra Leone, Mali, and Ghana, with plans to establish an assembly plant in Sierra Leone.

In his remarks, Mr. Muhammad Bala, Director of the Department of Industrial Development at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, commended Innoson for its pioneering role in local manufacturing.

Mr. Lassane Kabore, ECOWAS Director of Industry, emphasized the importance of the Innoson model in shaping the regional automotive policy.

Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, President of Innoson, expressed optimism about Africa’s industrial future and pledged to continue supporting knowledge sharing and regional integration.

The delegates praised the company’s significant investments and innovations, describing Innoson as a reference point for automotive development in West Africa.