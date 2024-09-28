ECOWAS is cornerstone of Sierra Leone’s journey toward political maturity

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 September 2024:

At the heart of West African diplomacy and regional peacekeeping, the opposition leader of Sierra Leone’s All People’s Congress (APC) in Parliament, Abdul Kargbo MP, has expressed gratitude for the continued presence of the Economic Community of West African States Mission in Sierra Leone (ECOMSIL).

Speaking at an Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Togo, Kargbo (Photo above) underscored the vital role the mission plays in maintaining regional stability, particularly in light of the heightened political tension in Sierra Leone.

During the session held on 24th September 2024, Kargbo addressed representatives from across the West African region, drawing significant parallels between the peaceful resolution of the political crisis in The Gambia and the present challenges facing Sierra Leone.

He expressed deep gratitude to the Gambian Parliament, both its Majority and Minority leaders, for their instrumental support in securing ECOMSIL’s deployment to Sierra Leone during a critical period of uncertainty.

Kargbo’s remarks were reflective of Sierra Leone’s continued need for regional support and oversight. He noted that The Gambia, once mired in constitutional crisis following the refusal of long-time leader Yahya Jammeh to hand over power to Adama Barrow after the 2016 presidential elections, served as an important lesson for Sierra Leone.

In that instance, ECOWAS stepped in decisively through the deployment of ECOMIG forces, which ultimately led to a peaceful transition of power in The Gambia.

Kargbo emphasized that such regional intervention is key to ensuring the longevity of democratic processes and avoiding conflict.

“On the 19th of January 2017, ECOWAS troops entered The Gambia after former President Yahya Jammeh refused to step down, despite losing the 2016 presidential election to Adama Barrow,” Kargbo said, recalling the events that unfolded in the West African nation.

“With the request of Barrow, who had been sworn in at The Gambian embassy in Dakar, ECOWAS forces entered Banjul. Jammeh eventually stepped down and left the country, and 4,000 ECOWAS troops remained to maintain peace during the transition.”

Kargbo’s speech at the ECOWAS Parliamentary session carried great significance, as Sierra Leone navigates through political tensions, especially following the recent elections.

While not directly drawing a comparison with The Gambian political crisis, the presence of ECOMSIL has been a stabilizing factor in Sierra Leone, helping to ensure that political transition and governance processes remain peaceful, transparent, and in line with democratic principles.

The APC leader’s address came at a time when the ECOWAS Parliament was focused on critical regional issues. The ongoing extraordinary session had convened 115 parliamentarians from 15 ECOWAS member states, with the primary agenda centred on adopting the 2025 draft budget, implementing necessary reforms, and addressing the persistent challenges that face the West African region. These challenges not only include electoral crises but emerging security threats, economic instability, and issues related to climate change and migration.

Kargbo’s emphasis on the role of ECOWAS in upholding peace and security serves as a reminder of the broader role that regional bodies play in the preservation of democracy across West Africa.

In the face of both external and internal pressures, institutions like ECOWAS have become the guardians of democratic norms, ensuring that nations like Sierra Leone and The Gambia can navigate their political processes without descending into conflict or authoritarianism.

As Sierra Leone looks to the future, Kargbo’s speech highlights the importance of continued cooperation with regional partners and the need for vigilance in protecting democratic values.

His appreciation of ECOMSIL’s presence in the country reflects a broader recognition that while the nation has made significant strides, the road to sustained peace and stability requires the backing of international and regional allies.

For now, the ECOWAS mission remains a cornerstone of Sierra Leone’s ongoing journey toward political maturity, and leaders like Abdul Kargbo MP, will continue to champion the role of regional support in maintaining the delicate balance between democracy and stability.