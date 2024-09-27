Freetown Terminal Limited celebrates Solidarity Day with annual marathon race

Mackie M. Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 September 2024:

The Freetown Terminal Limited (FTL), a subsidiary of African Global Logistics (AGL) Limited, held its annual marathon race on Wednesday, 25th September 2024, in a vibrant display of unity and appreciation.

The event, which marked the company’s ‘Solidarity Day,’ was a testament to their commitment to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of their workers and the communities in which they operate around the world.

The day-long celebration saw employees from various departments of the company come together to participate in a range of activities, including sporting events, music performances, dance competitions, and even a spirited game of tug of peace.

The festive atmosphere resonated with joy and camaraderie as staff members engaged in friendly competition and shared moments of laughter and bonding.

Maroun Abi Aad, the General Manager of Freetown Terminal Limited, highlighted the significance of the annual Solidarity Day and its broader purpose of fostering goodwill and appreciation among the company’s workforce and the communities they serve.

Speaking at the event, he emphasized that 25th September holds special significance as a day dedicated to celebrating solidarity and building stronger ties with employees and local residents.

“Solidarity Day serves as a cornerstone of our corporate social responsibility efforts, allowing us to express gratitude not only to our hardworking staff but also to the countries and communities that have welcomed us with open arms,” stated Maroun Abi Aad. He underscored the importance of giving back to the community and investing in initiatives that promote education and social well-being.

As part of their commitment to supporting education, FTL announced a generous donation of 120 benches to a local school, aimed at providing students with a comfortable and conducive learning environment. This gesture symbolized the company’s ongoing dedication to enriching the lives of young learners and ensuring that they have access to essential educational resources.

Maroun Abi Aad reiterated FTL’s pledge to continue championing educational causes and extending support to communities in need. He emphasized that investing in education is a key pillar of their corporate social responsibility strategy, reflecting their belief in the transformative power of knowledge and learning.

Beyond the festivities and sporting activities, Solidarity Day served as a platform for Freetown Terminal Limited to reaffirm its commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. Through initiatives such as the annual marathon race and educational donations, the company aims to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and contribute to the overall development of the regions in which they operate.

The spirit of togetherness and collective effort demonstrated during Solidarity Day encapsulated the ethos of Freetown Terminal Limited as a responsible corporate citizen and an advocate for sustainable community development.

By fostering a culture of appreciation, collaboration, and social consciousness, the company sets a precedent for meaningful corporate involvement in societal issues and underscores the importance of giving back to those in need.

As FTL continues its journey of growth and expansion, events like the annual Solidarity Day serve as a reminder of the intrinsic value of unity, empathy, and mutual respect in fostering strong relationships and creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

Through their actions and initiatives, Freetown Terminal Limited sets a commendable example of corporate leadership and social responsibility, inspiring others to follow suit in making a positive difference in the world.