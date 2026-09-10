Egypt launches first national Artificial Intelligence (AI) factory

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 September 2026:

Vodafone Business and Cassava Technologies announced a strategic partnership to develop and enable advanced sovereign AI infrastructure in Egypt through the launch of the country’s first AI factory for operating diverse AI applications and use cases locally.

This step aims to position Egypt as a regional hub for artificial intelligence and technology, enhance the country’s ability to host and process data, and leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies through Vodafone’s partnership with Cassava Technologies, the first NVIDIA cloud partner in Africa.

The impact of this partnership extends to government entities, key industry sectors, and consumers by providing full-stack AI infrastructure that supports local data hosting and processing in compliance with regulatory requirements. This enhances cybersecurity, offers greater control over data and its protection, accelerates the adoption of modern technologies, and enables organizations to develop more efficient and innovative AI solutions and services.

Photo: Hardy Pemhiwa – President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies

It will also attract investments, support digital economy growth, and create new job opportunities in technology and innovation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mahmoud El-Khatib, Vice President of Enterprise Business at Vodafone Egypt, said: “Our partnership with Cassava Technologies marks a pivotal step in Vodafone Egypt’s technology journey and reflects our continued commitment to investing in digital infrastructure that enhances Egypt’s readiness for advanced technologies.

“Through this collaboration, we are strengthening Egypt’s AI infrastructure capabilities and developing sovereign AI solutions by leveraging locally hosted global technologies that ensure data residency within Egypt. This is achieved through the delivery of GPU-as-a-Service, enabling organizations to access advanced computing capabilities more efficiently and rapidly, supporting the country’s vision of building a more competitive digital economy, enhancing digital sovereignty, and attracting new investments in advanced cutting-edge technologies.”

Ahmed El Beheiry, Group Chief Technology & AI Officer, CEO Cassava AI said: “For Cassava, contributing to building Egypt’s AI ecosystem is an act of empowerment, not just a technological milestone. We are ensuring that African businesses aren’t just consumers of global tech—they are the architects of it.”

“Our goal, from this partnership with Vodafone, is to give Egypt the infrastructure to unlock the potential of its technology industry and to allow it to contribute to the global AI innovation scene, without compromising sovereignty.”

This partnership enables organizations and government entities in Egypt to access NVIDIA AI infrastructure through Vodafone Business as a strategic partner, enhancing their ability to develop and operate AI applications at scale.

These capabilities are particularly important given the growing demand for accelerated computing, which forms the backbone of modern AI infrastructure for model training and inference at scale.

Additionally, this collaboration provides access to specialized training and enablement programs in the NVIDIA ecosystem, helping organizations build AI skills and deploy and manage AI solutions more effectively.

This development comes at a time when countries are complementing global public cloud services, with localised sovereign compute and AI-optimised neocloud services.

The partnership also enhances Egypt’s readiness to attract investments related to AI and advanced data centres by combining high-performance computing capabilities with local data hosting, supporting the development of a comprehensive sovereign AI ecosystem and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for advanced technology and digital infrastructure.

This step aligns with Vodafone Egypt’s long-term investment strategy in the Egyptian market and its commitment to developing digital infrastructure. The AI factory represents a strategic project within Vodafone Egypt’s plan to invest more than EGP 20 billion during the current fiscal year, building on investments exceeding EGP 125 billion over 28 years, reflecting the company’s confidence in the Egyptian market.

About Vodafone Egypt

Vodafone Egypt is a leading company in the telecommunications sector. Its strategy focuses on shaping the future of the digital world while placing customers at the core of its priorities. Over more than 28 years, the company has invested over EGP 125 billion to improve the lives of more than 55 million customers and deliver a tangible positive impact through a distinguished workforce of 10,000 employees.

Vodafone Egypt offers a wide range of innovative products and services aimed at delivering a seamless digital experience. It was the first telecom operator to launch a mobile wallet under the name “Vodafone Cash,” which made life easier for more than 20 million Egyptians through accessible digital and financial solutions. Furthermore, reinforcing its commitment to the communities it serves, Vodafone Egypt established the Vodafone Egypt Foundation for Community Development in 2003, investing EGP 700 million in impactful projects benefiting over 11 million Egyptians.

Vodafone Egypt is committed to delivering advanced telecommunications services that connect people for a better future while leveraging advanced technological solutions to enhance connectivity, enable business growth, and contribute to the development of sustainable communities.

About Cassava Technologies

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers’ products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company’s ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage. www.CassavaTechnologies.com