One Dollar a week – In the Central African Republic, women are growing their projects and their hopes

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 September 2026:

In Mobaye, Central African Republic, women are gradually turning their savings into projects for themselves and their families. Business, agriculture, livestock farming or their children’s education, the choices are theirs.

When Henriette Yambata received 38,000 CFA francs (approximately USD 67) after several months of saving, she knew exactly what she wanted to do with it. Some of the money would go towards paying school fees for her two children, and the rest would help strengthen her business and support her household’s economic activities.

In Mobaye, in the south of the Central African Republic, this amount is the result of savings organized collectively by women. For those with limited resources, having money safely saved and being able to access it when needed creates very practical opportunities: covering a major expense, supporting a business or turning a project into reality.

Much more than savings

Through the SEDOUTI Project (“Well-being” in Sango), whose full title is “Improving the Security Environment and Consolidating Peace through the Community-Based Reintegration of Former Combatants in the Central African Republic”, funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund, UN Women supports 13 Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) in Mobaye, bringing together 350 community members.

In the Nzakara neighbourhood, members of Ye Ti Maboko, which means “The Fruit of One’s Hands” in the local language, each set aside 500 CFA francs (approximately USD 0.90) every week. By the end of their first savings cycle, they had accumulated nearly 600,000 CFA francs (approximately USD 1,060).

Behind this collective amount lie very different choices.

Djamila Mahamat used to sell doughnuts. With the 46,000 CFA francs (approximately USD 81) she received, she expanded her business and started developing a catering activity. Elisabeth Yeti devoted 70,000 CFA francs (approximately USD 124) to cultivating maize, cassava and rice.

Kaltouma Moustapha turned to poultry and duck farming. Florence Passera, for her part, used some of her 50,000 CFA francs (approximately USD 88) to repay debts, while her personal savings enabled her to cover her children’s school fees.

As Marceline Keba, a member of Ye Ti Maboko, explains, savings are not just about the money set aside.

“We have learned to save together and keep our money secure. Today, we have greater confidence in ourselves, and we can consider projects that we could not finance before.”

The women also speak of greater participation in household decision-making and stronger solidarity within their groups. Their regular meetings allow them to share experiences, discuss their plans and find solutions together.

Women at the heart of Mobaye’s recovery

The SEDOUTI Project goes beyond savings groups. It combines support for women’s economic initiatives, psychosocial support, social cohesion and the promotion of more equitable relationships between women and men.

In Mobaye, the next step is called Da Ti SEDOUTI (“The Well-being House”). Already built and equipped with four agro-processing machines, it is intended to support the development of women’s economic activities.

Women also wish to participate in its long-term management through the Local Management Committee that has already been established and to make it a lasting asset for future generations of women entrepreneurs in Mobaye.

This ambition builds on what is already taking shape within the savings groups. Henriette, Marceline, Djamila, Elisabeth, Kaltouma and Florence are making choices, developing their projects and strengthening the bonds between them. Through Da Ti SEDOUTI, women also intend to play a role in managing a space that serves their community.

In a town still marked by the consequences of crises, recovery is also being built with women. To build Mobaye’s future, they will be there.