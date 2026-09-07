Former President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone finally returns home

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 September 2026:

ECOWAS, West Africa’s regional political block, has once again shown its maturity and capability in handling and resolving political disputes in member nations.

Yesterday, the former president of Sierra Leone – Ernest Bai Koroma, who has been living in exile in Nigeria, hosted and protected by the Nigerian government of President Tinubu the last two years, finally returned home.

His return was not marked with fanfare, street celebrations and massive motorcade, also a testament as to how far the people of Sierra Leone have come to realise the importance of quiet diplomacy in resolving political disputes, promote peace and build national cohesion.

Ernest Bai Koroma made his permanent return yesterday, after the government of Sierra Leone with pressure from ECOWAS few months ago, dropped all charges of treason levied against the former president – allegations he had always strongly denied.

Departing from Nigeria and arriving at the Freetown International Airport, Koroma was accompanied by Nigeria’s former president Obasanjo (Photo above) and Nigeria’s foreign minister.

Koroma and Obasanjo were warmly welcomed and received in Freetown by senior leaders of Koroma’s opposition All Peoples’ Congress Party (APC) and family of the former president of Sierra Leone.

Writing on social media, Goodluck Jonathan said: “This morning, I had the pleasure of seeing off my dear friend and brother, His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma, as he begins his journey home to Sierra Leone.

“Nigeria was his home away from home for over two years, and I am grateful that we were able to offer friendship, support and solidarity during that period. Working quietly with others, we encouraged dialogue and engagement with the Sierra Leonean authorities to help create the conditions for his safe and dignified return.

“As we say farewell today, I am particularly happy that he is returning home to Freetown. President Koroma, I wish you a safe journey, peace of mind and every success in this new chapter. May your return be a moment of renewed hope and reconciliation for you, your family and the people of Sierra Leone. Safe travels, my brother. Sierra Leone welcomes you home,” says former president of Nigeria – Goodluck Jonathan.