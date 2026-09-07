Technological innovation set to transform Freetown’s climate change response

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 September 2026:

Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown, one of the city’s hardest hit by climate change, the destruction of forests, and environmental pollution, is now using technological innovation to help transform lives, by installing biodigesters in communities across the city.

Last week, Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr visited two locations where Freetown City Council has installed biodigesters to convert waste to energy, improving sanitation for residents, whilst lowering their fuel bill and increase economic activity.

She visited Congo Town where four biodigesters have been installed in the compounds of participating residents. Each biodigester can be connected to stoves in up to 20 homes, transforming their cooking experiences, reducing fuel costs and health risks associated with charcoal burning.

She also went to Hagan Street Market where a newly constructed 5 unit public toilet will provide much needed sanitation facilities for market traders whilst providing part of the feed for two 50 cubic meter biodigesters on the site.

“Going forward, all organic waste from Hagan Street, Dove Cut, Mabella and Cow Yard Markets will also feed the biodigesters that will in turn produce biogas that will fuel a 30 KVA generator that is already on site. The generator will power the newly installed cold room that will improve the economic productivity of traders,” says May Aki-Sawyerr.

“I am excited about scaling these interventions so that they are accessible to many more residents across the city within the coming months,” she concluded.