Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr alarmed at the rising rate of dead bodies in the streets

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 September 2025:

A new public health crisis is worryingly unfolding in Freetown, Sierra Leone’s capital, with dozens of dead bodies of young people collected by the Freetown City Council’s workers every month. It is believed that their deaths are caused by Kush – a dangerous synthetic drugs that destroy the body’s immune and nervous systems.

Despite the Bio government being urged to take concerted action against the drug dealers and their supply chain, very little has been done. Sierra Leone has been classed as one of the world’s leading narcotics hub.

It is thought that the Kush supply chain is controlled by powerful and politically connected people in the country.

Last month, the Mayor of Freetown in a nationwide television broadcast, expressed alarm at the rising number of Kush deaths in the city. Last week, she wrote this letter to the minister of the interior calling once again for government action: