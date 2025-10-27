Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s official vehicle in serious accident

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 October 2025:

The official vehicle of the Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr was hit by a truck in Freetown last weekend, causing severe damage to her vehicle.

The accident could have been fatal had anyone been sitting in the vehicle.

Writing on social media, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said: “Today has been a tough day but in all things we give thanks to God. My car was hit by a truck this morning in a terrible accident. Thankfully I wasn’t in the car as the damage was largely on the side where I sit.

“Less than 30 minutes after the accident, my driver received a call informing him that his house was on fire. By the time he got home, the house was completely burnt down, nothing at all was salvaged.

“There have been many tears shed today but I am grateful that no lives were lost and no one is in hospital. It is well. God is in control.”

It is not certain whether the two incidents are politically motivated attempts at intimidating and causing damage to the Mayor, who continues to strongly hold the Bio government to account, and is likely to contest the 2028 presidential election.